CSIR NET December 2023 Application Form Out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Direct Link Here

CSIR NET December 2023 registration has begun on November 01 at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 30. Know about the application process, important dates, steps to apply online, examination fee, exam date and other details here.

CSIR NET December 2023 Application Form is out. Find the direct link to apply online for CSIR NET exam here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the registration process for CSIR UGC NET on November 01. The registrations are underway for the December 2023 session. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. This is a national-level exam which is conducted to recruit eligible candidates who aspire for the Junior Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/ Assistant Professor in the esteemed universities and colleges of India.

As per the schedule, the apply online link will remain active from November 01 to 30. The application correction link will be activated on December 02. The CSIR NET December 2023 exam dates are December 26, 27 and 28. Prospective candidates can either visit the official website to get detailed information on it or go through this article.

CSIR NET December 2023

The officials issued the CSIR NET December 2023 notification in PDF format mentioning all the essential information like important dates, eligibility criteria, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus etc. Candidates can download the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Notification from the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in or NTA at nta.ac.in. We have also provided the direct link to download the notification PDF for your convenience.

CSIR NET 2023 Notification PDF

CSIR NET Application Form 2023

The online registration process for CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam has been started on November 01 with the release of the official notification. Interested candidates can apply online for the CSIR NET exam by clicking on the link mentioned below. The application form link will be deactivated after November 30.

CSIR NET 2023 Application Form Date

Mentioned below are the important events and dates of CSIR NET 2023 exam

CSIR NET Exam Date Events Important Dates CSIR NET Notification 2023 November 01, 2023 CSIR NET Application form 2023 November 01, 2023 Last date for submission of the application form November 30, 2023 (5:00 p.m.) Last date for submission with late application fee 30th November 2023 (11:50 p.m.) CSIR NET Application correction window December 02 to 04, 2023 Admit Card December 2023 CSIR NET Exam Date 2023 December 26, 27 and 28

CSIR UGC NET Application Form 2023 Link

Candidates are required to apply online to register themself for CSIR NET 2023 exam for which the online registration link has been made active on the website. Aspirants are requested to submit their CSIR NET Application Form by November 30. The direct link to submit CSIR NET application form is provided below.

CSIR NET Application Form 2023 Direct Link

CSIR UGC NET 2023: How to Apply

Given below are the steps that a candidate needs to follow to submit their CSIR UGC NET application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in or NTA at nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the CSIR NET application link.

Step 3: Provide the basic information and contact details to generate registration ID and password.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and start filling out the application form for CSIR NET 2023.

Step 5: Enter the accurate and authentic information. Upload all the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Make the payment before submitting the CSIR NET application form.

Step 7: Download the CSIR NET online form as you might need it during the document verification round.

CSIR NET Fees 2023

CSIR NET 2023 online fee is Rs. 1000 for the General category. For OBC category, the application fee is Rs. 550 and Rs. 275 for SC/ST. PH candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.