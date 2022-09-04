CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2022 on 13 September: Check NTA Subject Wise Exam and City Intimation Date Here

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2022 National Testing Agency has announced admit card date, exam date and time and City Intimation Date on csirnet.nta.nic.in. Students can check details below.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), National Testing Agency (NTA), has released the admit card date for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022. According to the official notice, UGC NET Admit Card Link will be available on 13 September 2022. NTA will also release the City Intimation Slip of the students on 10 September 2022. They can check their exam city by visiting the official website on 10th September.

The exam will be held via online mode. Students can check the subject-wise exam date and time in the table below:

Subject UGC Exam Date and Time Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences 16 September 2022 from 09.00 am to 12.000 noon Physical Sciences 16 September 2022 from 09.00 am to 12.000 noon Mathematical Sciences 16 September 2022 from 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm Life Sciences 17 September 2022 from 09.00 am to 12.000 noon Life Sciences 17 September 2022 from 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm Chemical Sciences 18 September 2022 from 09.00 am to 12.000 noon

Candidates can download UGC NET June 2022 Admit Card from the official website i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in, once released. They can check Roll No. Name, Subject Group, Date of Birth, Gender, Examination Centre Name, City, and

Category, etc. on their respective admit card.

NTA is conducting the UGC NET Exam 2022 for determining the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in 225 cities all over the country.

What Should I carry at Exam Centre ?



Candidates MUST carry the following documents on the day of examination to the test centre. Admit Card along with Undertaking downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) Any one of the original and valid Photo Identification Proof issued by the government – PAN card/Driving Licence/Voter ID/12th Class Board Admit or Registration card/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/ Ration Card./ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo. All other ID/Photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will NOT be considered as valid ID Proof. PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming relaxation under PwD category, if applicable. One sanitiser bottle( small) Drinking water in a transparent bottle A simple transparent pen A passport-size photograph for affixing in the designated space on the attendance sheet.



The official reads, "Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ for announcements regarding the exam. For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700."

Official Notice