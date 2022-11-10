CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 For 143 Vacancies at cochinshipyard.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited online application for the 143 Graduate/Technician Apprentices posts on its official website. Check CSL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited online application for the 143 Graduate/Technician (Diploma) Apprentices posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 07 December 2022.

Under the selection process for CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, short-listing will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines.

Those shortlisted candidates who successfully complete certificate verification will be provisionally considered for selection against the notified training seats in the order of merit/reservation, subject to Medical fitness.

Important Date CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 December 2022

Vacancy Details CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentices: 73

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:70

Eligibility Criteria CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices: Degree in Engineering or Technology

Candidates are required to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Click Here For CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Download: CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF

Go to the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS -http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Click on the link - ‘ NOTIFICATION FOR ENGAGEMENT OF GRADUATE/TECHNICIAN (DIPLOMA) APPRENTICES in COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED, KERALA displaying on the home page. You will get PDF of the CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download and save the CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for future reference.

How To Apply CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates will have to register in the web portal of NATS (National Apprenticeship

Training Scheme) using the link given below for enrollment/registration as apprentices https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

After completing enrollment/registration you will have to apply online

through NATS portal against training seats notified by CSL (ID No./Registration Number of COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED in NATS Portal is SKLERC000007). Check and follow the guidelines given on the short official notice.