CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 136 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @cochinshipyard.in

CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on cochinshipyard.in. Cochin Shipyard Apprentice Vacancy, Cochin Shipyard Apprentice Eligibility, Cochin Shipyard Apprentice Age Limit, and other details here.

CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate/Technician (Diploma) Apprentices under the Apprenticeship Act 1973. Candidates are first required to register in the web portal of NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) using the link given below for enrollment/registration as apprentices. After completing enrollment/registration as Apprentices, the candidates have to apply online through NATS portal against seats notified by CSL.

A total of 136 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 23 February 2022

Last date for submission of application: 9 March 2022

CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice-67 Posts

Technician Apprentice – 69 Posts

CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice-Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant

discipline; Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant

such degree by an Act of Parliament in a relevant discipline; Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government.

Technician Apprentice – Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in a relevant discipline; Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in a relevant discipline; Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognized by the State Government or Central Government.

Technical Education established by a State Government in a relevant discipline; Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in a relevant discipline; Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognized by the State Government or Central Government.

CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Born on or before 23.02.2004

CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend

Graduate Apprentice – Rs.12,000/-

Technician Apprentice- Rs.10,200/-

Download CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Short-listing of candidates for selection will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed

qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines.

How to apply for CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications from 23 February 2022 to 9 March 2022. After the submission of application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Application Fee