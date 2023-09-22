CSL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 308 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

CSL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a Category- I Miniratna Company of Govt. of India, has invited online application for various Apprentice posts for various disciplines. A total of 308 posts are available for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act, 1961.
These positions are available in different disciplines including Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Painter (General)/Painter (Marine), Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Mechanic/Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician, Customer Relationship Management/Office Operation Executive and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 4, 2023.
Under the selection process for these posts, the short-listing of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trades. You can check all the details regarding the CSL Apprentice recruitment drive including eligibility, selection process, age limit, salary and others updates here.
CSL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 4, 2023. The online application process has been commenced from September 20, 2023.
CSL Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL),
|Posts name
|Apprentice
|Number of posts
|308
|Jobs type
|Govt Jobs
|Application mode
|Online
|Last date to apply online
|October 4, 2023
|Official website
|https://cochinshipyard.in
CSL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
|ITI Trade Apprentices
|300
|Technician (Vocational) Apprentices
|8
CSL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications
ITI Trade Apprentices-
Candidates should have pass in Xth standard.
Should have pass in ITI (National Trade Certificate - NTC) in any one of the trades mentioned in the detailed notification.
Technician (Vocational) Apprentices-Pass in Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) in the concerned discipline mentioned in the notification.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.
CSL Recruitment 2023: Stipend per month
- ITI Trade Apprentices-₹ 8,000/
- Technician (Vocational) Apprentices-₹ 9,000/-
CSL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 04.10.2023)
Minimum 18 years
Check the notification for details in this regard.
CSL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply For CSL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.
- Step I: Visit to the official website-https://cochinshipyard.in.
- Step 2: Go to the link-Career> CSL (Kochi) > E Recruitment – Trainees/Apprentices.
- Step 3: The application consists of two phases – One time Registration in the SAP E-recruitment portal of CSL and Submission of application against the Trade/Vocation applicable.
- Step 4: You will have to upload all certificates towards proof of age, educational qualification, caste, disability etc and a recent passport size colour photograph in the SAP online application portal.
- Step 5: Applicants should retain a soft copy/ printout of the online application containing the unique registration number generated by the system for their reference.