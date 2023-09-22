CSL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 308 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

CSL Recruitment 2023: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited application for the 300+ Apprentice posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

CSL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a Category- I Miniratna Company of Govt. of India, has invited online application for various Apprentice posts for various disciplines. A total of 308 posts are available for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act, 1961.

These positions are available in different disciplines including Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Painter (General)/Painter (Marine), Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Mechanic/Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician, Customer Relationship Management/Office Operation Executive and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 4, 2023.

Under the selection process for these posts, the short-listing of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trades. You can check all the details regarding the CSL Apprentice recruitment drive including eligibility, selection process, age limit, salary and others updates here.

CSL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 4, 2023. The online application process has been commenced from September 20, 2023.

CSL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Posts name Apprentice Number of posts 308 Jobs type Govt Jobs Application mode Online Last date to apply online October 4, 2023 Official website https://cochinshipyard.in

CSL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

ITI Trade Apprentices 300 Technician (Vocational) Apprentices 8

CSL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

ITI Trade Apprentices-

Candidates should have pass in Xth standard.

Should have pass in ITI (National Trade Certificate - NTC) in any one of the trades mentioned in the detailed notification.

Technician (Vocational) Apprentices-Pass in Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) in the concerned discipline mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

CSL Recruitment 2023: Stipend per month

ITI Trade Apprentices-₹ 8,000/

Technician (Vocational) Apprentices-₹ 9,000/-

CSL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 04.10.2023)

Minimum 18 years

Check the notification for details in this regard.



CSL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For CSL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.