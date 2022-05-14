Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT for 261 vacancies, Apply Online from 14 May onwards @cochinshipyard.in

CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on cochinshipyard.in for 261 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 14, 2022 16:06 IST
Modified On: May 14, 2022 16:06 IST
CSL Recruitment 2022: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has released a notification for the recruitment of Senior Ship Draftsman, Jr Technical Assistant, Assistant & Others. Interested candidates can apply online from 14 May 2022 onwards. The last date for application submission is 6 June 2022. A total of 261 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 14 May 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 6 June 2022

CSL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Senior ship draftsman (Mechanical, Electronical, Electronics, Instrumentation) - 6 Posts
  • Junior Technical Assistant (Mechanical, Electronical, Electronics) - 4 Posts
  • Junior Technical Assistant (ABAP) - 1 Post
  • Laboratory Assistant (Mechanical) - 1 Post
  • Laboratory Assistant (Chemical)- 1 Post
  • Store Keeper - 4 Posts
  • Junior Commercial Assistant - 2 Posts
  • Assistant - 7 Posts
  • Welder Cum Fitter (Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric),Plumber, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Fitter, Sheet Metal Worker) - 206 Posts
  • Fitter (Electrical, Elecronics) - 16 Posts
  • Shipwright Wood - 3 Posts

CSL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Senior ship draftsman (Mechanical, Electronical, Electronics, Instrumentation) - Three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education securing minimum of 60% of marks.
  • Junior Technical Assistant (Mechanical, Electronical, Electronics) - Three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering or
    Electrical & Electronics Engineering, from a State Board of Technical Education securing minimum of 60% of
    marks.
  • Junior Technical Assistant (ABAP) - Three year Diploma in Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Communication
    Engineering or Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, from a State Board of Technical Education securing
    minimum of 60% of marks.
  • Senior ship Draughtsman (Instructionmentation) - Three year Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering
    or Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, from a State Board of Technical Education securing
    minimum of 60% of marks.
  • Laboratory Assistant (Mechanical) - Three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgical Engineering,
    from a State Board of Technical Education securing minimum of 60% of marks.
  • Laboratory Assistant (Chemical)- Graduate (B.Sc) in Chemistry from a recognized University securing minimum of 60% of marks.
  • Store Keeper - Graduate with Post Graduate Diploma in Materials Management OR Diploma in Engineering
    (Mechanical or Electrical). 
  • Junior Commercial Assistant - Three year Diploma in Commercial Practice from a State Board of Technical
    Education securing minimum of 60% of marks.
  • Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree in Arts (other than Fine Arts/Performing Arts) or Science or Commerce or Computer
    Applications or Business Administration, with minimum 60% of marks from a recognized University.
  • Welder Cum Fitter (Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric),Plumber, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Fitter, Sheet Metal Worker) - 206 Posts
  • Fitter (Electrical, Elecronics) - Pass in SSLC, ITI (National Trade Certificate) and All India National Trade Test
    (National Apprenticeship Certificate) in the trade of Welder / Welder (Gas & Electric).
  • Shipwright Wood - Pass in SSLC, ITI (National Trade Certificate) and All India National Trade Test (National Apprenticeship Certificate) in the trade of Shipwright Wood (Carpenter).

CSL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Shall not exceed 35 years ( i.e should be born on or after 07 June 1987 )

CSL Recruitment 2022 Salary

W6 - 22500-73750
W7  - 23500-77000

CSL Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 6 June 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

CSL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • For General: Rs. 400/-
  • For SC/ ST/ PwBD  : Nil

 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for CSL Recruitment 2022?

10th, Graduation, and Diploma.

What is the last date of online application submission for CSL Recruitment 2022?

6 June 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for CSL Recruitment 2022?

261.
