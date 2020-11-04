CTET 2020 Exam Date released: CBSE to conduct Exam on January 31, 2021; Choose Exam City from Nov 7; Check Official Notice

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Exam Date 2020. The 14th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 5, will now be held on January 31, 2021 (Sunday). The CTET 2020 Exam Date has been announced by the CBSE on its official twitter handle through an official notice. The CTET new exam date notice clearly states that the CTET 2020 exam will be held now in January 2021 in 135 cities. The CBSE has added new exam cities this time to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Check below the official notice regarding the announcement of new exam date along with the list of new cities added for the conduct of exam.

The CTET July 2020 exam was postponed by the CBSE earlier due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of candidates and contain the spread of the pandemic in India. Now, after evaluating the complete situation, the CBSE has now announced the revised exam schedule for the CTET exam.

Check CTET 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Public Notice regarding CTET Exam Date 2020

Online Form Correction Window opens from November 7

The CBSE received several requests from the candidates to make change in their choice of exam centre or city due to their migration during the COVID-19 lockdown. Considering this, the CBSE has decided to open the form correction window again. Candidates will now be allowed to change their choice of exam city during November 7 - November 16, 2020 up to 11:59 pm.

The CBSE clearly states that “Every effort will be made to accommodate candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by the candidates”.

List of New Examination Cities for CTET Exam

Previously, the CTET 2020 exam was set to be held in 112 cities. However, now, the CBSE has increased this number to 135 cities. The new cities added by the CBSE are:

Lakhimpur

Nagaon

Begusarai

Gopalganj

Purnia

Rohtas

Saharsa

Saran

Bhilai/ Durg

Bilaspur

Hazaribagh

Jamshedpur

Ludhiana

Ambedkar Nagar

Bijnor

Bulandshahr

Deoria

Gonda

Mainpuri

Pratapgarh

Shahjahanpur

Sitapur

Udham Singh Nagar

Candidates should visit the official website ctet.nic.in to get regular updates of the CTET exam.