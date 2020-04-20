CTET 2020 Online Preparation: Important Questions & Answers on EVS - Environmental Studies

CTET 2020 EVS Questions & Answers: CBSE will conduct the CTET exam on 5 July 2020. In the CTET Paper 1, the questions will be asked from five sections Child Development and Pedagogy, English Language, Hindi Language, Mathematics and Environmental Studies - EVS. As per the CTET EVS Syllabus 2020, a total of 30 questions are asked in this section in multiple choice objective format. Each question is of 1 mark and there is no negative marking. The questions from the Environmental Studies are asked to test the candidate's knowledge of the subject. Here in this article, we have shared below a few important questions on the EVS sections that will make you familiar with the type of questions asked from this section.

Environmental Studies is one of the five sections of the Paper of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test and is the most scoring section if candidates have prepared well. It is suggested that candidates should prepare for the EVS section on the basis of the latest CTET Syllabus. The syllabus will make you aware about the topics from which questions are asked along with the exam structure. To know the syllabus of Environmental Studies; visit the link mentioned below:

Now, let's have a look at the important questions on Environmental Studies:

CTET Important Questions on Environmental Studies - EVS

1. What is the main aim of a good assignment in EVS?

a) Revision of the lesson

b) Extensive learning opportunities

c) Better utilisation of time

d) Keep students engaged

Answer: (b) Extensive learning opportunities

2. As a EVS teacher, if you are asked to organise a field trip to a zoo, then what should be the major objective:

a) Offer active learning experience to children

b) Provide fun and enjoyment to children

c) Satisfy parents on quality of education

d) To change monotony of the routine studies

Answer: (a) Offer active learning experience to children

3. Which of the following is not included under the Formative Assessment in EVS at primary stage?

a) Identifying learning gaps

b) Grading & Ranking of students

c) Identifying deficiencies in teaching

d) Enhancing learning of students

Answer: (b) Grading & Ranking of students

4. Which of the following activities have been responsible for disappearance of forests?

a) Construction of dams

b) Collection of leaves for trade purpose

c) Making bamboo baskets

d) Making plated leaves out of the fallen leaves

Answer: (a) Construction of dams

5. Where is Mount Everest located?

a) India

b) China

c) Tibet

d) Nepal

Answer: (d) Nepal

6. Sahil said, “I cannot play cricket due to fever, I am going through shivering, fever, headache and sweating. I have go my blood tests done and the doctor has prescribed me harsh medicines.” Sahil might be suffering from which disease?

a) Diarrhoea

b) Typhoid

c) Malaria

d) Cholera

Answer: (c) Malaria

7. Animals, who are awake at night, see objects in which colour?

a) Red

b) All Colours

c) Black and White

d) Green

Answer: (c) Black and White

8. What is the name of a thin powdery structure present inside the petals of flowers?

a) Pollen

b) Anther

c) Stigma

d) Radical

Answer: (a) Pollen

9. Which of the following foods help in fighting Iron Deficiency?

a) Rice, Amla & Lemon

b) Amla, Jiggery & Green Leafy Vegetables

c) Green Leafy Vegetables & Orange

d) Jiggery, Lemon & Rice

Answer: (b) Amla, Jiggery & Green Leafy Vegetables

10. What is the objective behind including poems and stories in textbooks of EVS?

a) Encourage imaginative & creative ability of students

b) Have a change in routine content

c) Complete up the textbooks

d) Fulfill demand of poets and storytellers

Answer: (a) Encourage imaginative & creative ability of students