CUET Admit Card 2023 Out, Download CUET UG Hall ticket at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2023 Admit Card (OUT): National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG admit card on Friday, May 19, 2023, in online mode. Those students who are appearing for the Common University Entrance Test to get admission into various undergraduate programmes in the CUET participating universities can check and download their respective admit cards by entering the required login credentials in the candidate's portal through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET admit card is a mandatory document that needs to be carried at the exam centre on the day of the exam along with necessary ID proofs. They are also advised to keep their CUET UG hall ticket 2023 safe until the completion of the admission process.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the CUET undergraduate entrance exam for the academic year 2023 can check the important dates in the table given below:

Events Dates CUET UG Exam Dates 2023 May 21 to May 31, 2023 CUET UG Admit Card 2023 May 19, 2023 Declaration of CUET UG Result 2023 To be announced

The UGC chairman has also informed that in some cities, the number of registered candidates is more and to accommodate them, the CUET UG exam days have been extended to June 1 and 2 as well as June 5 and 6, 2023. Whereas the buffer days of June 7 and 8 are also being reserved. Candidates can check the reserved dates in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates CUET UG Exam 2023 Reserve Days June 1,2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 2023

How to download CUET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the CUET UG hall tickets 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official portal i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the CUET UG admit card available

Step 3: Fill all the required login details as mentioned and click on submit button

Step 4: Download the CUET UG hall ticket and print a hard copy of it for future reference

Details Mentioned on the CUET UG Admit Card 2023

Candidates are requested to go through the details mentioned on the CUET UG admit card after downloading it. They can cross-check all the details to avoid any errors. In case of any discrepancy in the information of the CUET UG 2023 hall ticket, candidates can contact the officials.

After the rectification, candidates can download their new admit cards from the official websites. They can go through the details that are expected to be mentioned on the CUET UG hall ticket 2023.

Name of candidate

Candidates's photograph and signature

Gender

Roll number of the candidate

Subject of exam

Duration of exam

Medium of the entrance exam

Name and address of exam centre

Centre code

Reporting time

CUET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines for Exam Hall

Candidates can go through the CUET UG exam day guidelines mentioned below:

Candidates are advised to reach the test centre at least 1 or 2 hours before the commencement of the entrance exam. They must note that no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall 30 minutes before the exam starts.

Before leaving home to appear for the exam, candidates should ensure that they have all the required mandatory documents such as admit card and ID proof.

According to the available information, candidates with disability (PwD) will be provided additional 20 minutes per hour of exam.

Candidates are also advised to read the exam pattern and marking scheme of the entrance exam as there will be negative marking in the CUET.

No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre without the CUET UG hall ticket 2023.

CUET UG 2023: Documents to carry At The Exam Centre

Candidates appearing for the CUET entrance exam can check the list of documents that can be carried at the CUET UG 2023 exam centre given below. It's important for the candidates to note that they must bring their present photograph at the exam centre.

Printout of Admit Card

Candidate's photograph (present)

Water bottle

Ballpoint pen

Hand sanitiser

Face masks

Authorized photo IDs i.e. Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, Driving licence

PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category

CUET UG 2023: List of Prohibited Items At the Exam Centre

Candidates are advised to not carry any kind of prohibited items that are mentioned below:

Any kind of electronic devices- mobile phones, digital watches

Study material or any piece of handwritten paper

Avoid wearing any type of Jewellery items - necklaces, rings, etc

Handbags, wallet etc

