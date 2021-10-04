CUG Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 46 Non-Teaching Posts @cug.ac.in, Check Eligibility

Central University of Gujarat (CUG) has invited applications for 46 Group-A, Group-B and Group-C Non- teaching posts on its official website. Check details here.

Central University of Gujarat (CUG) Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central University of Gujarat (CUG) has invited applications for 46 Group-A, Group-B and Group-C Non- teaching and Other Academic posts including Lower Division Clerk,Finance Officer, Registrar, Hindi Officer, Section Officer and other. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Central University of Gujarat (CUG) Recruitment 2021 on or before 29 October 2021.

In a bid to apply for Central University of Gujarat (CUG) Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain education qualification including Master’s degree/Bachelor with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Central University of Gujarat (CUG) Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Number: CUG/04-2/2021-22



Last Date for Submission of Application:29 October 2021

Last date of receipt of hard copy of online application along with all self-attested enclosures (Including postal processing days) : 12 November 2021



Finance Officer-1

Controller of Examination-1

Librarian-1

Deputy Librarian-1

Assistant Registrar-2

Assistant Librarian-1

Hindi Officer-1

Section Officer-1

Assistant-4

Private Secretary-4

Personal Assistant-3

Professional Assistant

Professional Assistant (Library)-1

Hindi Translator-1

Security Inspector-1

Upper Division Clerk-5

Lower Division Clerk-17

Hindi Typist-1

Finance Officer-Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Controller of Examination-Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

Librarian-Master Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed

Deputy Librarian-Master’s degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ documentation science, with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

Assistant Registrar-Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Assistant Librarian-A Master’s degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% of marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed)

Hindi Officer-Master’s Degree of a recognised University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level

Section Officer-A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognize Institute / University.

ii) Three Years’ Experience as Assistant in the Level 6 or eight years as UDC in Level 4 in any Central / State Govt. / University / PSU and other Central or State Autonomous Institutions or holding equivalent positions in any reputed Private companies / bank with annual turnover of at least Rs.200/- Crores or more.

iii) Proficiency in Computer Operation, noting and drafting.

Assistant-Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University /Institution.

Private Secretary-A Bachelor’s from a recognized University / Institute.

Personal Assistant-A Bachelor in any discipline from any recognized Institute / University.

Professional Assistant

Professional Assistant (Library)-Master’s Degree in Library & Information Science from any recognized University / Institution with one year’s experience in the relevant field in a University / Research establishment / Central / State Govt. / PSUand Library of other autonomous Institutions.

Hindi Translator-Master’s Degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subj

Security Inspector-Bachelor from a recognized University/ Institution with three years’ experience as Security Supervisor / Supervisory Position in Security in a Govt. Office, Educational Institute / Private Organization of repute with an annual turnover of at least Rs.200/- Crores or more.

Upper Division Clerk-A Bachelor from any recognized Institute/ University.

Lower Division Clerk-A Bachelor from any recognized Institute/ University.

Hindi Typist-Pass in 12th Standard from recognized Board.

ii. 30 words per minute in Hindi Typing Speed.

iii. Knowledge of Computer Applications

Check the notification link for details of the Eductional Qualification of the posts.



Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-cug.ac.in on or before 29 October 2021. Send the hard copy of online application form alonwith all self-attested testimonials, certificates / educational qualifications and all supporting documents to “Recruitment Cell, Central University of Gujarat, Sector-29, Gandhinagar -382030” on or before 12/11/2021.