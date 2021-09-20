Central University of Punjab (CUP) Recruitment 2021 for 66 Faculty Post@cup.edu.in, Check Eligibility

Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has released the details notification for recruitment of various Faculty Posts on its official website. Check details here.

CUPB Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has released the details notification for recruitment of various Faculty Posts in the Employment News (18-24 September 2021). CUPB has invited applications for the recruitment of total 66 Faculty Posts including Associate Professor/Assistant Professor / Professor.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these post through official website on or before 21 October 2021.

Candidates applying for CUPB Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification should note that out of total 66 Faculty Posts, there are 18 posts for Professor, 26 for Associate Professor and 22 for Assistant Professor. Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for CUPB Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification.

Notification Details for CUPB Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Advt. No: CUPB/21-22/005 dated 07.09.2021

Important Date for CUPB Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:21 October 2021

Vacancy Details for CUPB Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Professor-18

Associate Professor-26

Assistant Professor-22

Eligibility Criteria for CUPB Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification for these posts will be as per UGC Regulations on Minimmum Qualification for Appointment of Teachers and others Academic Staff in University and Colleges as measures for the Maintenance of Standard in Higher Education, 2018 and its amendments from time to time.

Ph.D will be mandatory for all the posts of Assistant Professor as per UGC Regulations.

Please check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the posts.

CUPB Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: PDF





How to Apply for CUPB Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these pots through Link: https://cuprec.samarth.edu.in). The online link will be available till 21 October 2021. Check the details in this regards on the official website.