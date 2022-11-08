CURAJ Recruitment 2022 For 45 Teaching/Non-Teaching Posts: Check Eligibility & Application Process Here

Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ) has invited online application for the Teaching/Non-Teaching Posts on its official website. Check CURAJ recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CURAJ Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ) has released the notification for recruitment to the 45 Teaching/Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (05 November-11 November 2022) 2022. Out of total 45 vacancies, there are Professor (15), Associate Professor (12) and Assistant Professor (18) positions available for various disciplines.

Interested candidates can send their application in the prescribed format on or before 03 December 2022.

Applying candidates should note that the minimum eligibility for these positions under CURAJ Recruitment 2022 is governed by the Regulations issued by the UGC/

AICTE/ NCTE/PCI/COA from time to time in this regard.

Applying candidates should note that under the selection process for the above posts, applications will be scrutinized by a Scrutiny Committee and a list of eligible/ not-eligible candidates will be prepared on the basis of stipulated guidelines/criteria as decided by the University.



Important Dates

Closing Date for Online Application: 03 December 2022

Last Date For Submission of Hard Copy: 03 December 2022

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/posts details/eligibility and others of the posts.

Visit the official website of Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ)-https://curaj.ac.in/ Then go to the Recruitment/Teaching Recruitment section Section on home page. Click on the notification link which display that-Advertisement No. 2711 for various teaching positions under Direct Recruitment on the home page. You will get the PDF of the CURAJ Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download CURAJ Recruitment 2022 Job Notification Notice and save it for future reference.

How To Apply:

Candidates apply online for these posts on or before 03 December 2022 upto 17:00 hrs. Candidates are required to send with the self-attested copies of all the essential documents along with hardcopy of application form to the university on or before 03/12/2022 upto 05:00 PM.