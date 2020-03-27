CUSAT Security Guard Recruitment 2020: 18 Vacancies Notified, Salary upto 20000

CUSAT Security Guard Recruitment 2020: Cochin University of Science & Technology (CUSAT) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Security Guard. Interested candidates can apply to the posts by 25 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for CUSAT Recruitment 2020: 25 April 2020

CUSAT Security Guard Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident: 46 Posts

CUSAT Security Guard Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be at least 7th passed from a recognized University.

CUSAT Security Guard Recruitment 2020 Experience: 7 years in Military/Central Reserve Police Force/Border Security Force/Central Industrial Security Force/Indo-Tibetan Border Police/Sashastra Seema Bal Service.

CUSAT Security Guard Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 20, 350/-

Download CUSAT Security Guard Recruitment 202 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for CUSAT Security Guard Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply through the online mode on or before 20 April 2020. The hard copy of the applications along with the documents to be reached to the Registrar, Administrative Office, Coachin University of Science and Technology, Kochi-22 on or before 25 April 2020.

CUSAT Security Guard Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General Category - Rs. 670/-

SC/S.T. - Rs. 120/-

