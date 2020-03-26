NLC Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited for Assistant Manager Posts, Salary upto 10 Lakh

NLC Recruitment 2020: NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager Survey in its different departments. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application for NLC Assistant Recruitment 2020: 18 March 2020

Last date for submission of application for NLC Assistant Recruitment 2020: 7 April 2020

NLC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager, E-1 - 15 Posts

NLC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates possessing Diploma in Mining (or) Mining & Mine Survey (or) Mine Survey and Mine Surveyor’s certificate of competency under CMR 2017.

NLC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 40000 - 140000 (Rs. 10.91 Lakhs per annum)

NLC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

UR/EWS - 30 years

OBC - 33 years

SC/ST - 35 years

NLC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Selection Process

Selection will be based on Personal Interview. However, the management reserves the right to conduct a Screening Test for shortlisting the candidates for Personal Interview

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for NLC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 April 2020.

NLC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

UR / EWS / OBC (NCL)candidates - Rs. 854/-

SC /ST / PwBD/ Ex-servicemen candidates- Rs. 354 /-

Latest Government Jobs:

Bihar SSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam 2020 Online Application Started @bssc.bih.nic.in for 12140 Vacancies

HPPSC Recruitment 2020: 28 Vacancies Notified in Himachal State Cooperative Bank, Check Details Here

TMC Recruitment 2020, Apply for Senior Resident and Medical Officer Posts@tmc.gov.in

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Online Application Process Going On for 617 Asst Loco Pilot, JE & Other Posts

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 6 Head, Assistant Manager & CIO Posts

Banka Court Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) Posts, Mtric Pass Eligible