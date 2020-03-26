HPPSC Recruitment 2020: 28 Vacancies Notified in Himachal State Cooperative Bank, Check Details Here

HPPSC Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank under the Department of Cooperation, Himachal Pradesh through OTRS. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for HPPSC Recruitment 2020: 3 April 2020

HPPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager, Class-II - 28 years

HPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates possessing Graduation Degree of a recognized University. In case of candidates possessing banking experience of 03 years, the simple graduate may also apply.

HPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 10300-34800/- + 4200/- (GP)

HPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Objective Type Examination & viva-voce/Personality Test.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for HPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 3 April 2020.

HPPSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General Category/ EWSs of H.P. - Rs. 400

H.P. /S.T. of H.P. / O.B.C. of H.P. / BPL of H.P. / EWSs of H.P. belonging to UR-BPL of H.P. category - Rs. 100/-

Female candidates/ Ex-Servicemen of H.P. - No Fee

Latest Government Jobs:

DDA Recruitment 2020 Online Registration to begin from 1st April for 629 Steno, Mali, Patwari & Other Vacancies

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Online Application Process Going On for 617 Asst Loco Pilot, JE & Other Posts

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 6 Head, Assistant Manager & CIO Posts

Banka Court Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) Posts, Mtric Pass Eligible