Cuttack Court Clerk Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Jr. Clerk, DLSA/Jr. Clerk-cum-Typist Posts

Cuttack Court Clerk Recruitment 2020: Cuttack Court Clerk has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Jr. Clerk, DLSA/Jr. Clerk-cum-Typist in Taluk Legal Services Committee (TLSC). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 13 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of the online application: 13 October 2020

Cuttack Court Clerk Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Jr. Clerk, DLSA/Jr. Clerk-cum-Typist- 5 Posts

Cuttack Court Clerk Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate Should have passed at least +2 examination conducted by CHSE or equivalent examination and Odia as a subject at least of M.E. standard; Diploma in Computer Application; Must have knowledge in Typing in English 40 words per minute and in Odia 20 words per minute.

Cuttack Court Clerk Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms)

Pay Scale - Rs.8,880/-

Cuttack Court Clerk Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be based on written test and interview.

Exam Scheme

Subject Marks Duration of the test Part -1 English 40 3 Hours (with break of 15 minutes after each subject) Arithmetic 30 General Knowledge 30 Part - 2 Computer (Practical) 50 1 hour 25 minutes Typing Test 50

Only successful candidates in the Part-I examination shall be called to appear in the test of Computer Practical and Type test. No Travelling allowance is admissible to the candidates.

Download Cuttack Court Clerk Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Cuttack Court Clerk Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the office of the Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Cuttack on or before 13 October 2020.

Cuttack Court Clerk Recruitment 2020 Application Fee - Rs.100/-