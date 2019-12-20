Dabangg 3: Have You Checked Salman Khan's Style As Chulbul Pandey In the Latest Bollywood Blockbuster

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has hit the movie theaters on 20th Dec 2019. Along with the raging reviews, his fashion style is especially earning praises from Bollywood fashion critics. From famous Chulbul Pandey goggles to his ‘Munna Badnam’ jacket, he is hitting all fashion corners correctly with his dashing look.

So, add some more fun to your weekend with this action-packed blockbuster while enjoying Salman Khan’s latest look.

1. Salman Khan is bringing famous Chulbul Pandey goggles back in this Bollywood movie

The stylish Chulbul Pandey goggles have always been a hit ever since they were introduced by Salman Khan. The goggles became his trademark and led to wider popularity. He is bringing it again in Dabangg 3. Copy his style and don’t miss buying these goggles.

2. Don’t miss copying this open shirt style of Chulbul Pandey

Upgrade your fashion game with this raw style of Salman Khan. The blue color shirt worn by Salman Khan in this movie will go perfect for outings with your friends. Wear it like your favourite Chulbul Pandey and show off your new style.

3. The printed ‘Munna Badnam’ jacket must be on your shopping list

Salman Khan is rocking this famous song in this black jacket. He has put this dashing piece over a shirt which gives a comfortable and stylish look. For these winters, choose this open style jacket and update your fashion game.