DAVV Result 2023: Direct Link to Download B.A, B.Sc, BBA, BCA Merit List at dauniv.ac.in

DAVV Result 2023: The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya(DAVV) has released the BA, BSc, BBA, and other courses result on the official website. Download the PDF from the student login portal available at the official website dauniv.ac.in. The examination authority declares the UG, PG, and other program results.

DAVV Result 2023: The examination authority of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya(DAVV) has released Results for various programs. DAVV Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at dauniv.ac.in. To check the Results of semesters, and entrance exams, candidates have to select the session, status, exam name and then they need to enter their roll number. The DAVV Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exam.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya(DAVV) formerly University of Indore, situated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specializations. DAVV offers 29 UG programs, 14 PG programs, 21 Certificate /Diploma programs, and Research Programmes at Ph.D. level. For students, staff, and faculty members, DAVV has modern and upgraded facilities.

As per the latest update the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya(DAVV) Result 2023 has been declared for the programs like Bachelor of Occup.Therapy,Final, B.A.Part II(Reg/Pvt), B.Sc. Part II, RV/RW: B.B.A. (HA) SEM-5, RV/RW: Bachelor of Hotel Mgt. Sem-2, B.C.A Sem-6. Check here the direct link for DAVV, Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Steps to Check DAVV Exam Result

Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets. You can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DAVV results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dauniv.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the Result segment

Step 3: Choose the respective course/year

Step 4: Select the session, status, exam name and enter the roll number

Step 5: Check the results and download it

