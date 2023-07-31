DAVV Result 2023: Direct Link to Download B.A, B.Sc, BBA, BCA Merit List at dauniv.ac.in

DAVV Result 2023: The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya(DAVV) has released the BA, BSc, BBA, and other courses result on the official website. Download the PDF from the student login portal available at the official website dauniv.ac.in. The examination authority declares the UG, PG, and other program results.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Result 2023
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Result 2023

DAVV Result 2023: The examination authority of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya(DAVV) has released Results for various programs. DAVV Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at dauniv.ac.in. To check the Results of semesters, and entrance exams, candidates have to select the session, status, exam name and then they need to enter their roll number. The DAVV Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exam. 

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya(DAVV) formerly University of Indore, situated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specializations. DAVV offers 29 UG programs, 14 PG programs, 21 Certificate /Diploma programs, and Research Programmes at Ph.D. level. For students, staff, and faculty members, DAVV has modern and upgraded facilities.

DAVV Result 2023 Direct Link

As per the latest update the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya(DAVV) Result 2023 has been declared for the programs like Bachelor of Occup.Therapy,Final, B.A.Part II(Reg/Pvt), B.Sc. Part II, RV/RW: B.B.A. (HA) SEM-5, RV/RW: Bachelor of Hotel Mgt. Sem-2, B.C.A Sem-6. Check here the direct link for DAVV, Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

To Check Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya(DAVV) Result 2023

Direct Link

Steps to Check DAVV Exam Result

Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets. You can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DAVV results.

 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dauniv.ac.in
  • Step 2: Check for the Result segment 
  • Step 3: Choose the respective course/year 
  • Step 4: Select the session, status, exam name and enter the roll number
  • Step 5: Check the results and download it 

DAVV BA, BSc, BCA, BBA 2023 Result Links

Check below the course-wise DAVV Result direct link (Latest). 

 

Course

DAVV Result Dates

Result Links

Bachelor of Occup.Therapy, Final

28-July-2023

Click here

B.A.Part II 3YDC(Reg.)

27-July-2023

Click here

B.A.Part II 3YDC (Pvt.)

27-July-2023

Click here

B.Sc. Part II 3YDC

27-July-2023

Click here

RV/RW: B.B.A. (HA) SEM-5

25-July-2023

Click here

RV/RW: Bachelor of Hotel Mgt. Sem-2

25-July-2023

Click here

B.C.A Sem-6

25-July-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Hotel Mgt. Sem-8

25-July-2023

Click here

B.B.A. SEM-6

25-July-2023

Click here

B.B.A.(Foreign Trade) SEM-6

25-July-2023

Click here

B.B.A.(Hotel Management) SEM-6

25-July-2023

Click here

B.B.A. (HA) SEM-6

25-July-2023

Click here

RV/RW: B.Ed. Sem-4

25-July-2023

Click here

DAVV Indore Result 2023 Highlights

DAVV, Indore Highlights

University Name

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore

(Formerly University of Indore)

Established

1964

Courses
  • 29 UG programs 
  • 14 PG programs
  • 21 Certificate/Diploma programs
  • Research Programmes at Ph.D

DAVV Link 

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQ

Is DAVV Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, DAVV has released the results of various courses and programs. The DAVV result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my DAVV result 2023 for B.Sc. Part II exam?

The DAVV result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check DAVV results on this page.

Is DAVV recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, DAVV is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

