DDA Admit Card 2020 Soon for Patwari and Other Posts @dda.org.in, Exam from 5 November, Check Your Application Status

DDA Admit Card 2020: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is soon going to release the admit card of online exam for the post of Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Surveyor, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Sr. Law Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), and Architectural Assistant. As per the official recruitment notification, DDA Admit Card will be uploaded three days before the conduct of the exam. Hence, we can expect DDA Admit Card on 31 October or 01 November 2020 for the post of Patwari. DDA has also released the e-Application Status Certificate on its official website. The candidates can also download DDA Application Status Certificate through the link below:

DDA Exam is starting from 05 November 2020. DDA Patwari Exam is scheduled to be held on 05, 06, 11 and 12 November 2020 in three shifts i.e.from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. DDA Jr. Secretariat Assistant Exam will be held on 09 November 2020 from from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM and on 10 November from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM and from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM. DDA Asstt. Director Exam is scheduled on 08 and 10 November 2020, DDA Deputy Director Planning Exam on 08 and 09 November 2020,DDA Planning Assistant Exam on 08 November from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, DDA Surveyor Exam on 08 November from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, DDA Legal Assistant Exam 08 November 2020 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, DDA Asstt. Accounts Officer on 08 November 2020 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, DDA Sr. Law Officer on 09 November 2020 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, DDA Architectural Assistant Exam on 10 November 2020 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM and DDA SO Exam on 08 November 2020 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM and from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM.

Candidate should note DDA Steno Exam Date will be notified later by the DDA.

The candidates would be able to check their exact exam date, time and venue on DDA call letter, once released

DDA Patwari Exam Pattern: The exam will be conducted in two stages i.e. preliminary and mains exam. Stage 1 Exam have 120 questions on General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi & English (Language & comprehension) and Basic Computer knowledge and Mains Exam will have 200 questions of 200 marks on General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English Language & comprehension, Hindi or Urdu language and comprehension and Basic Computer knowledge. Each paper will be given 2 hours.

DDA Jr. Secretariat Assistant Exam Pattern: The exam will be conducted in three stages. Stage 1 will have 120 questions on General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English, Stage 2 is a Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) of 100 marks and Stage 3 is a Typing Test.

The candidates who will qualify in the online exam , Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (as applicable) shall be called for interview round or document verification.

DDA Recruitment is being done for filling up 529 Vacancies for Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari and Junior Secretariat Assistant Posts. 100 vacancies for the post of Mali have been cancelled by DDA.

