DDA Application Status 2020 Link for Patwari, Jr. Secretariat Assistant and Other Posts Activated @dda.org.in, Check Here

DDA Application Status 2020: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has activated the application status for the post of Patwari, Jr. Secretariat Assistant, Surveyor, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Sr. Law Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), and Architectural Assistant on its official website dda.org.in,. The candidates who have applied for DDA Recruitment 2020 can check whether their application is accepted or not through the link available on the official website of DDA. DDA Application Status Link is given below. The candidates can check the status of their application by login into the link below:

DDA Application Status Link 2020

The candidates whose application is accepted can appear for DDA Exam 2020 which is scheduled to be held from 05 November to 12 November 2020. DDA Exam shall be conducted through online mode in three shifts i.e. from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. They can check complete post-wise exam schedule through the link below:

DDA Exam Date 2020

DDA Stenographer Grade D Exam will be intimated separately to the candidates. It is to be noted that the post Mali has been cancelled by the administration

DDA has also released a mock test in order to familiarize the candidates with the online Computer Based Test and for practice purpose. The candidates can practice for the exam through the official mock test link given below:

DDA Mock Test Link

DDA will also release the admit card for the above posts on its official website. DDA Admit Card 2020 Link will be available anytime soon.

DDA Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The candidates who will qualify in the exam will be called for interview round.