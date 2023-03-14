DDA JE Admit Card 2023: Check Your Application Status at dda.gov.in

DDA JE Admit Card 2023: Candidates can check their DDA Application Status on the official website i.e. dda.gov.in

DDA JE Admit Card 2023: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is conducting the exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) for which the e-application status has been released on the official website. All candidates who have applied for DDA JE Recruitment 2023 can check the status of their application by login into the official website (dda.gov.in).

DDA JE Exam is scheduled to be held on March 28, March 29, and April 01 2023 for Junior Engineer (Civil) and on April 03 for Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) Posts.

DDA JE Application Status/Admit Card - Click Here

The candidate(s) ae also informed for downloading the e-Application Status Certificate/ e- Admit Card on their registered mobile number/email ID given at the time of submission of online application. No e-Application Status Certificate/e-Admit Card shall be sent by post

How to Check DDA JE Application Status 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DDA - dda.gov.in and go to ‘Jobs’ Section

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Click Here to View Detail’ given against ‘Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for downloading the e-Application Status Certificate for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) & Junior Engineer (Elect. / Mech.)’

Step 3: On the login page, you are required to provide your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: Check Your DDA Junior Engineer Application Status