DDA JE Admit Card 2023 Soon For Junior Engineer Posts @dda.gov.in: Check Exam Schedule

DDA JE Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2023 Update: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released short notice regarding the exam date for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Elect. / Mech.) on its official website. DDA will be conducting the written exam for the above posts from 28 March 2023 onwards. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Elect. / Mech.) posts can download the DDA JE Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2023 Update from the official website of DDA-dda.gov.in.



However the DDA JE Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2023 Update is available here and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.

According to the short notice released, DDA JE Exam will be held on 28/29 March 2023 and 01/04 April 2023.

Date of Examination Post Code Name of the Post 28.03.2023, 29.03.2023 &

01.04.2023 02 Junior Engineer (Civil) 03.04.2023 03 Junior Engineer (Elect. / Mech.)

Short notice further says, the above dates of examination are final, however, owing to circumstances beyond its control, the organization reserves its right to change the date/ cancel the examination without any prior notice.

The e-Admit Card and Detailed schedule of examination/issuance of e-Application Status Certificate will be uploaded on DDA’s website i.e. www.dda.gov.in in due course of time.

You can download the DDA JE Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

