DDA JE Recruitment 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for Reasoning & General Awareness

DDA JE Preparation Strategies 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be conducting the Single Stage Online Written Exam for eligible Indian candidates to fill up 279 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Junior Translator (Official Language), Programmer, Assistant Director (Landscape), and Planning Assistant. Online applications were invited for the DDE Recruitment 2022 from 10th June 2022 to 10th July 2022. The Single Stage Online Written Exam will be held on 16th August 2022 for the posts of Assistant Director (Landscape), Planning Assistant, Jr. Translator (Official Language) and on 27th August 2022 for Programmer. Date of examination for the post of Jr. Engineer (Civil) and Jr. Engineer (Elect./Mech.) will be declared separately.

In this article, we share the DDA JE Preparation Strategies 2022 for Assistant Director (Landscape), Junior Engineer (Civil/ Elec/ Mech), Programmer, and Planning Assistant Posts.

DDA JE Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Important Dates Opening date & time for online registration 11th June 2022 (10 am) Last date & time for online registration and fee payment 10th July 2022 (6 pm) Single Stage Online Written Exam Assistant Director (Landscape), Planning Assistant, Jr. Translator (Official Language) 16th August 2022 Programmer 27th August 2022

DDA Recruitment Exam Pattern 2022

For Assistant Director (Landscape), Junior Engineer (Civil/ Elec/ Mech), Programmer, Planning Assistant Posts

Name of the Subject Number of Questions Number of Marks Duration Respective discipline 120 120 2 hours Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude General Awareness English Language

For Junior Translator (Official Language) post

Stage I

Name of the Subject Number of Questions Number of Marks Duration General English 100 100 2 Hours General Hindi 100 100

Stage II Convention Paper (Pen & Paper Method)

Name of the Subject Number of Questions Number of Marks Duration Translation from Hindi to English 100 100 2 Hours Translation from English to Hindi 100 100

NOTE: The medium of the On-Line examination will be Hindi / English only for all categories of posts. Penalty for wrong answers: in all such cases where the question is of 01 marks, there will be penalty of 0.33 marks (negative marking) for wrong answers/multiple answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers having four alternatives. However, where question is of 02 marks, there will be penalty of 0.66 marks (negative marking).

For the post of Junior Translator (Official Language): Stage II examination shall be evaluated in respect of only those candidates who attain the minimum qualifying standards in Stage I examination as may be fixed at the discretion of the Authority. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Stage I and Stage II taken together.

DDA JE Recruitment Preparation Strategies 2022

Candidates applying for the posts of Assistant Director (Landscape), Junior Engineer (Civil/ Elec/ Mech), Programmer, and Planning Assistant Posts will be required to appear for the DDA JE Recruitment 2022 Written Exam wherein they will be asked questions from Respective Discipline (Syllabus here), Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, and English Language. In this article, candidates can check how to prepare Reasoning and General Awareness.

How to prepare Reasoning for DDA JE Written Exam?

Syllabus: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. This component may have questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning, etc. The topics are, Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/Number Analogy, Figural Analogy, Semantic Classification, Symbolic/Number Classification, Figural Classification, Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series, Problem Solving, Word Building, Coding & decoding, 19 Numerical Operations, symbolic Operations, Trends, Space Orientation, Space Visualization, Venn Diagrams, Drawing inferences, Punched hole/pattern–folding & unfolding, Figural Pattern– folding and completion, Indexing, Address matching, Date & city matching, Classification of center codes/roll numbers, Small & Capital letters/numbers coding, decoding and classification.

Practice is the key to scoring high in the Reasoning section of the DDA JE Written Exam. One should clear their basic concepts of the topics mentioned above. Make a habit of practicing at least 10 to 20 reasoning questions from different topics.

How to prepare General Awareness for DDA JE Written Exam?

Syllabus: Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidates' general awareness of the environment around them and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, General Policy & Scientific Research, National/International Organizations /Institutions, etc.

Candidates should go through the monthly current affairs (4-6 months) and static GK topics including important days, important government schemes, awards & honours, international reports, important appointments, countries and currencies, states and capitals, summits and conferences, cabinet ministers, joint military exercises, the economy of Delhi, Administrative set up and Governance in NCT of Delhi, etc. To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.

