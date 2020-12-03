DDA JSA Admit Card 2020 to release soon, Check DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Stage 2 & 3 Exam Schedule @dda.gov.in

DDA JSA Admit Card 2020: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to conduct Junior Secretariat Assistant JSA 2020 Stage-II & III examination on 21 December 2020 as per the latest notice released by the authority. All such candidates who have cleared DDA JSA Paper 1 2020 will be able to download their admit cards in due course through the official website of DDA.i.e.dda.gov.in.

According to the notice released on 1 December, The shortlisted candidates for Stage-II & III examinations will be informed about the downloading DDA JSA Admit Card 2020 through SMS and the email ID mentioned in the online application form. However, candidate can download e Admit Card 72 hours before the actual date of commencement of examination only.

Candidates should note that there will no change in date, time and venue of the examination. The above date of examination is final. However, owing to circumstances beyond its control, DDA reserves its right to change the date/ cancel the examination without any prior notice.

DDA JSA Exam 2020 Pattern for Stage 2 & 3

The authority will conduct the DDA JSA 2020 Stage 2 & 3 Exam on the same day. Stage 1 will be a computer proficiency test and stage 2 will be Typing Test. The criteria for both exams are as follows:-

Stage 2: Computer Proficiency Test (CPT): The question paper shall be of 50 minutes duration of 100 marks consisting of 50 questions of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions) as per detail given below. This exam will be qualifying in nature and there will be no penalty for answering wrong answers.

Part-I: Computer Fundamental Section (10 questions), 2 marks per question Part-II: Keyboard Shortcut key & Internet (10 questions), 2 marks per question Part-III: MS Word (10 questions), 2 marks per question Part-IV: MS Excel (10 questions), 2 marks per question Part-V: MS

Stage 3: Typing Test

Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.)

DDA JSA 2020 Vacancy Details

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 292 vacancies of Junior Secretariat Assistant Posts. The application process for the same was started on 1 April 2020 and ended on 15 May 2020. The candidates will be able to download DDA JSA Stage 2 & 3 Admit Card through this article, once it is uploaded at the official website.