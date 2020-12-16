DDA JSA 2020 Cut Off Marks Released for Stage 1 Exam @dda.org.in, Details Here

DDA JSA 2020 Cut Off Marks: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the cut-off marks of the recruitment exam of Junior Secretariat Authority (JSA). The candidates who have been selected for Stage 2 and Stage 3 Exam 2020-21 can download the cut-off marks through the official website of DDA.i.e.dda.org.in.

According to the DDA JSA 2020 Notice, The Computer Proficiency Test (Stage–II) and Typing Speed Test (Stage-III) examination for the post of JSA is scheduled to be held on 21 December 2020. The DDA JSA Stage 2 & 3 Exam 2020 Admit Card has already been uploaded at the official website. The facility of downloading DDA JSA 2020 Admit Card will be available 72 hours before the actual date of the exam. The admit cards of the candidates will be sent to the registered email id provided at the time of filling up the online application form.

In case the candidate doesn’t receive his/her e admit card or unable to download his/her e admit card, he/she is requested to contact Dy. Director (Rectt. Cell) two days before the actual date of examination.

The category-wise cut-off marks of the shortlisted candidates for Stage-II & III examination for the post of Jr. Secretariat Assistant have been uploaded at the official website. The board had conducted the DDA JSA Stage 1 Exam 2020 from 8 to 10 November 2020 and the list of selected candidates have been uploaded already at dda.gov.in. The candidates can directly check DDA JSA Cut Off Marks 2020 by clicking on the provided hyperlink given below.

Download DDA JSA Stage 1 2020 Cut Off Marks PDF

Official Website

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Selection process:

This drive is being done to recruit 292 vacancies. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in Online based objective examination, Computer Proficiency Test and Typing Test. Those who have qualified in the stage 1 exam now eligible to appear in the computer proficiency test (Stage 2), after qualifying in Stage 2 Exam, candidates will be called for typing test. The criteria for computer proficiency test is as follows:

Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) Stage 2: The CPT will be of qualifying nature carrying 100 Marks for 50 questions. The online exam will be of 50 minutes. There will be no negative marking also for marking wrong answers. The exam will cover the subjects of Computer Fundamental Section, MS Word, Keyboard Shortcut Key & Internet, MS PowerPoint and MS Excel.

Stage III - Typing Test