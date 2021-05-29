DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021 Announced @dda.org.in, Download Here

DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced the DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021 on its website. All those who appeared in the DDA Patwari Stage 2 Exam 2021 can now download their result through the official website of DDA.i.e.dda.gov.in.

DDA Patwari Stage 2 Exam 2021 was held on 5th, 6th, 11th & 12th November 2020 for Stage-I and on 28th February 2021 for Stage-II. The candidates now check the list of shortlisted candidates on the official website.

As per the notice, Owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the date of documents verification has not been decided. The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the date of documents verification on their registered e-mail id with DDA and a notice in this regard will also be uploaded on DDA’s website i.e. www.dda.org.in. All candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

How to download DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021?

Visit the official website of DDA.i.e.dda.org.in. Click on the ‘Jobs’ Section. Click on the ‘Direct Recruitment 2020’ tab. Click on ‘DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2020- LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF PATWARI.’ A PDF will be opened. Download DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021

DDA Patwari Stage 2 Document Verification Details

Shortlisted candidates who are successful in the examination shall be called to appear before the interview board wherever prescribed along with original documents.

It shall be mandatory for the candidates to appear before the interview board or for documents and identity verification. The candidates are advised to bring with them the following original documents along with one set of the self-attested copies of all the documents specified for the purpose of verification: -