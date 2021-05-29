DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021 Announced @dda.org.in, Download Here
DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021 Announced @dda.org.in. Check Roll Number Wise Patwari Stage 2 Result PDF for Document Verification, DV Dates, DV Instructions and other updates here.
DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced the DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021 on its website. All those who appeared in the DDA Patwari Stage 2 Exam 2021 can now download their result through the official website of DDA.i.e.dda.gov.in.
DDA Patwari Stage 2 Exam 2021 was held on 5th, 6th, 11th & 12th November 2020 for Stage-I and on 28th February 2021 for Stage-II. The candidates now check the list of shortlisted candidates on the official website.
As per the notice, Owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the date of documents verification has not been decided. The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the date of documents verification on their registered e-mail id with DDA and a notice in this regard will also be uploaded on DDA’s website i.e. www.dda.org.in. All candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.
How to download DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021?
- Visit the official website of DDA.i.e.dda.org.in.
- Click on the ‘Jobs’ Section.
- Click on the ‘Direct Recruitment 2020’ tab.
- Click on ‘DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2020- LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF PATWARI.’
- A PDF will be opened.
- Download DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021 and save it for future reference.
Direct Link to Download DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021
DDA Patwari Stage 2 Document Verification Details
Shortlisted candidates who are successful in the examination shall be called to appear before the interview board wherever prescribed along with original documents.
It shall be mandatory for the candidates to appear before the interview board or for documents and identity verification. The candidates are advised to bring with them the following original documents along with one set of the self-attested copies of all the documents specified for the purpose of verification: -
- System generated printout of application with candidate's scanned photograph and signature.
- Fee payment challan in support of depositing the prescribed fee.
- Certificate/ Marks-sheet of Secondary School Exam in which date of birth of the candidate is
-
- Degrees & Certificates of all educational and professional/ higher qualification, along with marks sheets of all years/ semesters.
- Certificate of SC/ST /OBC, as the case may be, issued by the concerned Competent Authority as per the specimen attached. (if applicable). Non-Creamy Layer Certificate should not be more than one year old.
- Employment Certificate, if you are an existing employee of DDA or anywhere in service. Candidates already employed with Govt. Departments/PSU/Autonomous Bodies will have to produce a ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ from the employer at the time of Joining Service if offered an appointment.
- Disability Certificate (Showing the type & percentage of disability) issued by the concerned competent authority as per specimen attached.
- Identity proof such as Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving License etc.
- All other documents, as per details given in the advertisement and/or call letter.
- In case a candidate does not appear before the interview board or for verification of documents /identity along with original documents, he/she shall not be eligible for appointment and his/her candidature shall be rejected forthwith. Neither any request for change in date of interview/documents verification shall be entertained nor a second opportunity shall be provided for interview/ or verification of documents/identity in any case.