DDA Steno and Patwari Result 2020-21 Soon @dda.org.in: Check Stage 2/Skill Test Exam Dates Here

DDA Steno and Patwari Result 2020-21: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released an important notification for the post of Stenographer Grade D and Patwati on its official website i.e. - dda.org.in. As per the notice, DDA Steno Result and DDA Patwari Result on DDA’s website shortly.

DDA has also released the exam dates for the next stage. The candidates who would qualified in exam will be called for Skill Test for Stenographer Post and for Stage 2 Exam for Patwari Post.

DDA Steno Skill Test

DDA Stenographer Grade Skill Test is scheduled on 21 and 22 February 2021. There will be one dictation for 10 minutes in English / Hindi at the speed of 80 w.p.m. The matter will have to be transcribed on computer only. The transcription time is 50 minutes for English and 65 minutes for Hindi. Candidates can check evaluation criteria for Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D through the PDF below

DDA Steno Skill Test Evaluation Criteria

DDA Patwari Stage 2 Exam

DDA Patwari Stage 2 Exam or DDA Patwari Mains Exam is scheduled on 28 February 2021. There will be 200 questions of 200 marks on General Awareness (Special Emphasis on Delhi), General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English Language & comprehension, Hindi or Urdu language and comprehension, Basic Computer knowledge. The duration of the exam is 2 hours.

DDA Steno Skill Test Admit Card and DDA Patwari Mains Admit Card

The link for downloading E-Admit Card for the post of Stenographer Grade D (Skill Test) and Stage-II examination for the post of Patwari will be made operational 72 hours before the actual date of examination. Intimation in this regard will also be sent to the candidates on their registered Mobile No./ Email ID.

DDA Steno and Patwari Result Stage 2/Skill Test Exam Dates Notice

DDA had conducted Computer Based Examination (Stage-I) for the post of Patwari on 05, 06, 11 & 12t November 2020 and for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ on 13 November 2021.

DDA has uploaded the result of computer based test for the post of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO, Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Sr. Law Officer and Legal Assistant on its website.