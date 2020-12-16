DDA Steno Answer Key 2020 Released @dda.org.in: Check Download Link, Submit Stenographer Objection till 20 Dec

DDA Steno Answer Key 2020: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the e tentative Answer Keys of computer based exam or the post of Stenographer Grade D. Candidates can download DDA Stenographer Answer Key from the official website of DDA i.e. - dda.org.in.

Candidates having objection, if any, against steno questions/answer keys, can submit their representations/ objections by login using their same User ID and Password which were used during downloading the e-admit card. DDA Steno Answer Key Objection Link can be submitted from 16 December to 20 December 2020. However, DDA Steno Answer Key Download Link is available below. The candidates can also check answer key and submit their representations/ objections, directly, through the link:

As per DDA Steno Notice, “It is for information of all the candidates that representations/ objections to the questions/ answer keys, if any, received after the due date i.e. 20.12.2020 or by any other mode of communication shall not be entertained by the DDA under any circumstances.”

DDA Steno Result shall be announced after considering all the representations/ objections on the official website of DDA. The candidates who will qualify in the online exam shall be called for stenography test. The candidates advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates regarding the exam.

DDA Steno Exam was conducted on 13 December 2020 (Sunday) at the examination centres located in Delhi/NCR only. A total of 100 vacancies are available for DDA Stenographer Group D Recruitment 2020.

