DDC Group C 2021 Exam Date Released @delhidistrictcourts.nic.in, Download Admit Card from 27 Jul onwards

Delhi District Court Group C 2021 Exam Date: Delhi District Court (DDC) has announced the exam date for the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari (Post Code A5) and Process Server (Post Code A-6). All those candidates who enrolled and applied for the aforementioned exam can now appear from 1 Aug to 29 August 2021.

Earlier, the court had scheduled the Objective/MCQ Test for 07 March 2021 which got postponed. Now, the court has uploaded the new dates for the exam and admit card release schedule on its website. Candidates can check the exam dates in the provided table given below.

All candidates are hereby informed that the admit cards will be available on the official website. The candidates will be able to download DDC Group C 2021 Admit Card from the scheduled dates according to the exam. The board will send SMS/Email regarding the admit card and exam on the registered number and email id. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Serial Number Post Code Date of Objective/MCQ Test Date of Downloading E-Admit Card 1. A-5 1 August 2021 27 July 2021 2. A-5 8 August 2021 3 August 2021 3. A-6 29 August 2021 24 August 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 417 vacancies of Group C Posts in the Office of Principal District & Sessions Judge (HQs) and in the Office of Principal Judge, Family Courts (HQs), Delhi. The online procedure for the same was started from 21 to 28 February 2021.

Delhi District Court Group C Exam Pattern

DDC Group C Exam would consist of 100 questions from English, Hindi, General Knowledge (including Current Affairs) and Arithmetic. The question paper except for English language and Hindi Language will be printed in Bilingual (i.e. in English and Hindi).