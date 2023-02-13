DEE Assam Asistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: 5320 Vacancies, No Exam

DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: Office of the Director of Elementary Education is looking for 5320 Assistant Teachers. Check Notifications, Vacancies, Registration Dates, Application Process and Other Details Here.

DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: Office of the Director of Elementary Education, Assam is looking to recruit candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary (LP) Schools and Upper Primary (UP) Schools. DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Registration will begin on 17 February 2023 at dee.assam.gov.in.The candidates are required to apply online on or before 01 March 2023.

There are a total of 5320 vacancies of which 3887 vacancies of Assistant Teachers at LP Schools and 1433 vacancies of Assistant Teachers and Science Teachers at UP Schools.

DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Overview 2023

Organization Name Office Of The Director Of Elementary Education, Assam Name of the Post Assistant Teacher Vacancies 5320 Application Process Online DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Registration Starting Date 17 February 2023 DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Registration Last Date 01 March 2023 Selection Process On the basis of Merit Website dee.assam.gov.in

DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Vacancy Details

DEE Assam has notified a total of 5320 vacancies for Upper Primary and Lower Primary Schools as follows:

Post Name Vacancies Assistant Teacher LP Schools 3887 Assistant Teacher UP Schools 1433

The district-wise, medium-wise and category-wise break-up of vacancies showing the reservation for OBC/MOBC/SC/ST(P)/ST(H)/PwD/Women/Ex-Servicemen etc. will be notified in due course of time, subject to approval of the Post-Based Roster from the WPT & BC Department, Personnel Department and subject to approval of the vacant posts from Finance (SIU) Department.

DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Notification

The candidates can download the notification for both Primary and Upper Primary Schools by clicking on the provided links:

Post Notification DEE Assam Assistant Teacher LP Notification Click Here DEE Assam Assistant Teacher UP Notification Click Here

DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Teacher for Lower Primary School - 12th passed or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR 12th passed with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations 2002. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-Year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-Year Diploma in Education (Special Education) AND (b) Passed in ATET/CTET for LPS.

Assistant Teacher (UPS) - Graduate from the UGC recognized University and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in ATET/ CTET for UPS.

Science Teacher (UPS) - B. Sc. from the UGC recognized University and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in ATET/CTET for UPS (Science and Mathematics).

Salary:

Lower Primary - Pay Band – 2 (PB-2) @ Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per “The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019

Upper Primary - Pay Band – 2 (PB-2) @ Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per “The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023

The Selection of the candidates shall be strictly in order of merit considering the reservation for OBC/MOBC/SC/ST(P)/ST(H)/PWD etc.

How to Apply for DEE Assam Recruitment 2023 ?

The eligible candidates are required to apply online at DEE Assam i.e. https://dee.assam.gov.in from 17 February to 01 March 2023.