DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: 9300+ Vacancies Lower and Upper Primary, Apply Online From 27 September @dee.assam.gov.in

Office Of The Director Of Elementary Education, Assam has released the notification for recruitment of 9354 Teacher Posts. Check Details Here.

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification: Office Of The Director Of Elementary Education, Assam has released the notification for recruitment of 7242 Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary (LP) Schools and 2112 Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher and Manipuri Language Teacher of Upper Primary (UP) Schools on its official website - dee.assam.gov.in.

The eligible candidates can apply online for DE Teacher Recruitment on the official website of DEE t Assam i.e. dee.assam.gov.in from 27 September 2021. DEE Teacher Application Link will be disabled on 27 October 2021.

Candidates should have cleared Assam TET in order to apply for this vacancy. Those candidates who are appearing Assam TET in the month of October, 2021 can apply from the declaration of Result of Assam TET till 31 December 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 27 September 2021 Last Date of Application - 27 October 2021

Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 9354

Assistant Teacher - 7242

Teacher (Science, Assamese & Manipuri) - 2112

DEE Assam Teacher Salary:

B. Sc. from the UGC recognized University and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS (Science and Mathematics) conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam

DEE Assam Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Assistant Teacher (LPS): 12th passed with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations 2002. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-Year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-Year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

For Assistant Teacher (UPS): Graduate from the UGC recognized University and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam.

For Science Teacher (UPS): Graduate from the UGC recognized University having Assamese as one of the subjects and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam.

For Assamese Language Teacher (UPS): Graduate from the UGC recognized University having Assamese as one of the subjects and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam.

For Manipuri Language Teacher (UPS): Graduate from the UGC recognized University having Manipuri as one of the subjects and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam

How to Apply for DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 27 September to 27 October 2021.

DEE Assam Teacher Notification Download