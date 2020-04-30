Study at Home
Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 14 Sr. Resident Posts

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Delhi has invited applications for the post of Senior Resident. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 04 May 2020

Apr 30, 2020 11:15 IST
Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Delhi has invited applications for the post of Senior Resident. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 04 May 2020.

Notification Details

Notification No.: F.32/(3)/349/DCBH/SR/Inter./2020/3021 - 24

Important Date:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 04 May 2020 (Monday)
  • Time - from 9 AM to 12:30 PM

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital  Delhi Senior Resident Vacancy Details

Senior Resident – 14 Posts

  • E.N.T. - 2 Posts
  • Surgery - 1 Post
  • Obs & Gyn - 3 Posts
  • Anaesthesia - 5 Posts
  • Radiology - 3 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 67700 as per 7th CPC level - 11 plus allowances as admissible under the rules.

Eligibility Criteria for Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital  Delhi Senior Resident Posts

Educational Qualification:

MBBS with Post Graduate Degree (MD/ MS/ DNB, Diploma) in the concerned disciplines. Must not have completed 03 years Senior Residency in any recognized institution including regular and adhoc basis.

Age Limit for Senior Resident Job:

37Years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

How to Apply for the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Sr Resident Jobs  2020

Eligible candidates can appear for Walk-In-Interview at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, Ashok Vihar, Phase IV, Delhi 110052 on 04 May 2020 from 9 AM to 12: 30 PM.

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Sr Resident Recruitment Notification PDF

