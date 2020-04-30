Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 14 Sr. Resident Posts

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Delhi has invited applications for the post of Senior Resident. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 04 May 2020.

Notification Details

Notification No.: F.32/(3)/349/DCBH/SR/Inter./2020/3021 - 24

Important Date:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 04 May 2020 (Monday)

Time - from 9 AM to 12:30 PM

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Delhi Senior Resident Vacancy Details

Senior Resident – 14 Posts

E.N.T. - 2 Posts

Surgery - 1 Post

Obs & Gyn - 3 Posts

Anaesthesia - 5 Posts

Radiology - 3 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 67700 as per 7th CPC level - 11 plus allowances as admissible under the rules.

Eligibility Criteria for Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Delhi Senior Resident Posts

Educational Qualification:

MBBS with Post Graduate Degree (MD/ MS/ DNB, Diploma) in the concerned disciplines. Must not have completed 03 years Senior Residency in any recognized institution including regular and adhoc basis.

Age Limit for Senior Resident Job:

37Years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

How to Apply for the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Sr Resident Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can appear for Walk-In-Interview at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, Ashok Vihar, Phase IV, Delhi 110052 on 04 May 2020 from 9 AM to 12: 30 PM.

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Sr Resident Recruitment Notification PDF