Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at delhi.cantt.gov.in

Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: Delhi Cantonment Board has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Teacher for a total of 40 vacancies. Candidates who are eligible for Delhi Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023 can apply online on the official website from 22 February 2023. The last date for application is 17 March 2023 at delhi.cantt.gov.in. Applications from any other mode shall not be accepted.

Candidates interested in Delhi Cantt Recruitment 2023 should possess the required educational qualification and the age of the candidates should be between 21 and 30 years.

More details regarding the Delhi Cantt Vacancy 2023 such as eligibility, selection process, salary and other details in the article given below

Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Recruitment Overview

Recruitment Body Delhi Cantonment Board Name of the Post Assistant Teacher Number of Vacancies 40 Selection Process Written Exam Salary Rs. 35400 to Rs. 112400 Website delhi.cantt.gov.in

Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Important Dates

Starting Date of Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Online Application 22 February 2023 Last Date of Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Online Application 17 March 2023 Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Exam Date to be announced

Delhi Cantt Notification and Online Application Link

The candidates can check details regarding the Delhi Teacher Recruitment 2023 such as eligibility, selection process, and other details of the jobs in the notification below:

Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Notification Click Here Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Online Application Click Here

Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Vacancy Details

The candidates can check the category-wise vacancy details below:

UR - 14

SC - 8

ST - 4

OBC - 8

EWS - 6

Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

12th passed with atleast 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education from a recognized board or 12th with atleast 45% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education from a recognzied board in accordance with NCTE or 12th with atleast 50% marks and B.El.Ed or 12th with atleast 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Education or Graduation and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education or Graduation with atleast 50% marks and B.Ed.

Pass in CTET

Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Salary

Rs. 35400 to Rs. 112400

Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 21 years

Maximum Age Limit - 40 years

Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.

How to Apply for Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023 ?