Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at delhi.cantt.gov.in

Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: Delhi Cantonment Board has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Teacher for a total of 40 vacancies. Candidates who are eligible for Delhi Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023 can apply online on the official website from 22 February 2023. The last date for application is 17 March 2023 at delhi.cantt.gov.in. Applications from any other mode shall not be accepted.
Candidates interested in Delhi Cantt Recruitment 2023 should possess the required educational qualification and the age of the candidates should be between 21 and 30 years.
More details regarding the Delhi Cantt Vacancy 2023 such as eligibility, selection process, salary and other details in the article given below
Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Recruitment Overview
|Recruitment Body
|Delhi Cantonment Board
|Name of the Post
|Assistant Teacher
|Number of Vacancies
|40
|Selection Process
|Written Exam
|Salary
|Rs. 35400 to Rs. 112400
|Website
|delhi.cantt.gov.in
Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Important Dates
|Starting Date of Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Online Application
|22 February 2023
|Last Date of Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Online Application
|17 March 2023
|Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Exam Date
|to be announced
Delhi Cantt Notification and Online Application Link
The candidates can check details regarding the Delhi Teacher Recruitment 2023 such as eligibility, selection process, and other details of the jobs in the notification below:
|Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Notification
|Click Here
|Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Online Application
|Click Here
Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Vacancy Details
The candidates can check the category-wise vacancy details below:
- UR - 14
- SC - 8
- ST - 4
- OBC - 8
- EWS - 6
Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- 12th passed with atleast 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education from a recognized board or 12th with atleast 45% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education from a recognzied board in accordance with NCTE or 12th with atleast 50% marks and B.El.Ed or 12th with atleast 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Education or Graduation and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education or Graduation with atleast 50% marks and B.Ed.
- Pass in CTET
Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Salary
Rs. 35400 to Rs. 112400
Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit - 21 years
- Maximum Age Limit - 40 years
Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Selection Criteria
The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.
How to Apply for Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023 ?
- Visit the website of the Delhi Cantt - delhi.cantt.gov.in
- Click on the online application link
- Fill your details
- Submit your application
- Application Fee: