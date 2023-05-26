DDA Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for Various Posts 687 DDA Vacancies

Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 687 vacancies on its official website - https://www.dda.gov.in
As per the notification, the application process will start from June 3, 2023, and will end on July 2, 2023. Interested candidates for DDA can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the DDA Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
As per the recruitment notification, selection will be based on an single stage Online Test or two stages Online Test depending upon the posts students applied for.
Candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF notice released by DDA for various posts and visit the official website.
DDA Recruitment 2023: Overview
DDA Recruitment will fill 687 positions for various posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Accountant Officer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer etc.
Check out the important details for the DDA Recruitment 2023 listed here.
|
DDA Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
DDA
|
Posts Name
|
Various Posts
|
Total Vacancies
|
687
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
May 25, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Online Test
DDA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 687 vacancies announced for the posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Accountant Officer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer etc.
Download the official notification through the link given below.
|
DDA Recruitment 2023 Notification
DDA Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details
Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.
|
DDA Recruitment Important Dates
|
Notification Release
|
May 25, 2023
|
Online Application Begins
|
June 3 , 2023
|
Online Application closes on
|
July 2, 2023
|
Written Test
|
August 1, 2023 - September 30, 2023 (Tentative)
DDA Application Fees
The category wise application fees for DDA recruitment 2023 is tabulated below
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
UR/EWS/OBC
|
Rs. 1000
|
SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Ex-Serviceman
|
Exempted
DDA Vacancy 2023 Details
A total of 687 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced and Pay Matrics is tabulated below
|
DDA Recruitment 2023
|
Designation
|
Number of Posts
|
Pay Matrics
|
Assistant Accounts Officer
|
51
|
Level 8 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay : 4800/-
|
Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
|
125
|
Level 7 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay: 4600/
|
Architectural Assistant
|
9
|
Level 7 Pay Band: 9300- 34800/- Grade Pay: 4600/
|
Legal Assistant
|
15
|
Level 7 Pay Band: 9300- 34800/- Grade Pay: 4600/-
|
Naib Tehsildar
|
4
|
Level 6 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay: 4200/-
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
236
|
Level 6 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay: 4200/-
|
Surveyor
|
13
|
Level 5 Pay Band: 5200- 20200/- Grade pay: 2800/-
|
Patwari
|
40
|
Level 3 Pay Band: 5200- 20,200/- Grade Pay: 2000/-
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant
|
194
|
Level 2 Pay Band: 5200- 20200/- Grade Pay: 1900/-
|
Total
|
687
|
–
DDA Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit
Educational Qualification:
As per the notification, the age requirement varies for different post. Different educational qualifications and experience are needed for different roles. Candidates are advised to go through the attached PDF to check the eligibility and experience for the post they are applying to ascertain their eligibility. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. norms.
DDA Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done through:
- Written Test (Stage 1)
- Written Test (Stage 2)
Note: Stage 2 will not be conducted of all candidates, it is restricted to certain posts.
Steps to Apply for DDA Recruitment 2023
To apply online for DDA Recruitment 2023, a person must follow the instructions given below
- Candidates can apply online by visiting the DDA’s official website i.e. www.dda.gov.in go to “Jobs” then “Select Job Category” then click on “ Direct Recruitment 2023”.
- Register yourself with valid E-mail ID and Mobile Number.
- Fill out the details needed in form and submit the application.
- Finally take the print out of the filled form for future reference.