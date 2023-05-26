DDA Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for Various Posts 687 DDA Vacancies

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Recruitment 2023 is out for 687 Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Accountant Officer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer etc. on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for DDA Recruitment 2023.

As per the recruitment notification, selection will be based on an single stage Online Test or two stages Online Test depending upon the posts students applied for.

DDA Recruitment 2023: Overview

DDA Recruitment will fill 687 positions for various posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Accountant Officer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer etc.

DDA Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority DDA Posts Name Various Posts Total Vacancies 687 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 25, 2023 Selection process Online Test

DDA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 687 vacancies announced for the posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Accountant Officer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer etc.

DDA Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

DDA Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

DDA Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 25, 2023 Online Application Begins June 3 , 2023 Online Application closes on July 2, 2023 Written Test August 1, 2023 - September 30, 2023 (Tentative)

DDA Application Fees

The category wise application fees for DDA recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees UR/EWS/OBC Rs. 1000 SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Ex-Serviceman Exempted

DDA Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 687 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced and Pay Matrics is tabulated below

DDA Recruitment 2023 Designation Number of Posts Pay Matrics Assistant Accounts Officer 51 Level 8 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay : 4800/- Assistant Section Officer (ASO) 125 Level 7 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay: 4600/ Architectural Assistant 9 Level 7 Pay Band: 9300- 34800/- Grade Pay: 4600/ Legal Assistant 15 Level 7 Pay Band: 9300- 34800/- Grade Pay: 4600/- Naib Tehsildar 4 Level 6 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay: 4200/- Junior Engineer (Civil) 236 Level 6 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay: 4200/- Surveyor 13 Level 5 Pay Band: 5200- 20200/- Grade pay: 2800/- Patwari 40 Level 3 Pay Band: 5200- 20,200/- Grade Pay: 2000/- Junior Secretariat Assistant 194 Level 2 Pay Band: 5200- 20200/- Grade Pay: 1900/- Total 687 –







DDA Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, the age requirement varies for different post. Different educational qualifications and experience are needed for different roles. Candidates are advised to go through the attached PDF to check the eligibility and experience for the post they are applying to ascertain their eligibility. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. norms.

DDA Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Written Test (Stage 1)

Written Test (Stage 2)

Note: Stage 2 will not be conducted of all candidates, it is restricted to certain posts.

Steps to Apply for DDA Recruitment 2023

