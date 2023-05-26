DDA Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for Various Posts 687 DDA Vacancies

DDA Technical Jobs 2023 for 687 Vacancies

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Recruitment 2023 is out for 687 Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Accountant Officer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer etc. on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for DDA Recruitment 2023. 

Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 687 vacancies on its official website - https://www.dda.gov.in

As per the notification, the application process will start from June 3, 2023, and will end on July 2, 2023. Interested candidates for DDA can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the DDA Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the recruitment notification, selection will be based on an single stage Online Test or two stages Online Test depending upon the posts students applied for. 

Candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF  notice released by DDA for various posts and visit the official website. 

Career Counseling

DDA Recruitment 2023: Overview

DDA Recruitment will fill 687 positions for various posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Accountant Officer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer etc.

Check out the important details for the DDA Recruitment 2023 listed here.

DDA Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

DDA

Posts Name

Various Posts

Total Vacancies

687

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 25, 2023

Selection process

Online Test

 

DDA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 687 vacancies announced for the posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Accountant Officer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer etc.

 Download the official notification through the link given below. 

DDA Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

 

DDA Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

DDA Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 25, 2023

Online Application Begins

June 3 , 2023

Online Application closes on

July 2, 2023

Written Test

August 1, 2023 - September 30, 2023 (Tentative)

 

DDA Application Fees

The category wise application fees for DDA recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

UR/EWS/OBC

Rs. 1000

SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Ex-Serviceman

Exempted

 

 DDA Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 687 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced and Pay Matrics is tabulated below

DDA Recruitment 2023

Designation

Number of Posts

Pay Matrics

Assistant Accounts Officer

51

Level 8 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay : 4800/-

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

125

Level 7 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay: 4600/

Architectural Assistant

9

Level 7 Pay Band: 9300- 34800/- Grade Pay: 4600/

Legal Assistant

15

Level 7 Pay Band: 9300- 34800/- Grade Pay: 4600/-

Naib Tehsildar

4

Level 6 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay: 4200/-

Junior Engineer (Civil)

236

Level 6 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay: 4200/-

Surveyor

13

Level 5 Pay Band: 5200- 20200/- Grade pay: 2800/-

Patwari

40

Level 3 Pay Band: 5200- 20,200/- Grade Pay: 2000/-

Junior Secretariat Assistant

194

Level 2 Pay Band: 5200- 20200/- Grade Pay: 1900/- 

Total

687



DDA Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, the age requirement varies for different post. Different educational qualifications and experience are needed for different roles. Candidates are advised to go through the attached PDF to check the eligibility and experience for the post they are applying to ascertain their eligibility. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. norms.

DDA Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

  • Written Test (Stage 1)
  • Written Test (Stage 2)

Note: Stage 2 will not be conducted of all candidates, it is restricted to certain posts.

 

Steps to Apply for DDA Recruitment 2023

To apply online for DDA Recruitment 2023, a person must follow the instructions given below

  1. Candidates can apply online by visiting the DDA’s official website i.e. www.dda.gov.in go to “Jobs” then “Select Job Category” then click on “ Direct Recruitment 2023”.
  2. Register yourself with valid E-mail ID and Mobile Number.
  3. Fill out the details needed in form and submit the application.
  4. Finally take the print out of the filled form for future reference.

FAQ

What is the minimum and maximum age required for DDA recruitment?

As per the notification, the minimum and the maximum age varies from post to post that you are applying for You can check the notification PDF provided in this article to ascertain your eligibility.

What is the selection process for DDA recruitment 2023?

Candidates will be selected after assessment with a two stages written test depending on the post they applied for.

How many posts have been announced in DDA recruitment?

A total of 687 posts have been announced in the DDA recruitment notification.

When will the detailed notification for DDA recruitment 2023 be released?

The DDA recruitment 2023 detailed notification was announced by the recruitment authority. The application process will start from June 3, 2023 and end on July 2, 2023.

