Delhi Forest Department 2020 Score Card out @forest.delhigovt.nic.in for Various Posts, Check Direct Link, DV Date & Other Details

Delhi Forest Department 2020 Score Card: Department of Forest & Wildlife, Delhi has released a scorecard for various posts of Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher & Forest Ranger. All those candidates who appeared in Delhi Forest Department 2020 CBT can check the scorecard on the official website of Delhi Forest Department.i.e.forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

The department has already announced the results on its website on 4 September 2020 for the computer-based test held on 15 and 16 March 2020. Candidates appeared in the exam can check their scorecard by following the steps given below.

Candidates who have provisionally qualified Computer Based Test for the post of Forest Ranger, Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher in the Department of Forests & Wildlife, Govt. Of NCT of Delhi are now required to appear for the further recruitment process.

How to Download Delhi Forest Department 2020 Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher Score Card?

Go to the official website of Delhi Forest Department.i.e.forest.delhigovt.nic.in. Click on Download Delhi Forest Department 2020 Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher & Forest Ranger Score Card flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Enter User Id and Password. The scorecard will be displayed card will be displayed. Candidates can download and save the score card for future reference.

What’s Next?

The department has scheduled the physical standard test, walking test, document verification and biometric verification for Forest Ranger Post on 12 October 2020 at National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo), Mathura Road, New Delhi-110003 at 4: 30 AM sharp while the document and identity verification for Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher is scheduled to be held on 9 October 2020.

Delhi Forest Department 2020 Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher & Forest Ranger DV Admit Card

All candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for Delhi Forest Department 2020 Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher & Forest Ranger Document Verification Round will have to download the admit card online before appearing in the exam. The admit cards for the same will be soon shortlisted on the official website. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website for latest updates.

