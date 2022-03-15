Delhi High Court Admit Card 2022 Released @highcourtdelhi.nic.in for JJA & Restorer Posts, Download Link Here

Delhi High Court Admit Card 2022 has been released for the skill test of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Group C) Exam – 2020. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, Exam Details and other details here.

Delhi High Court Admit Card 2022: High Court of Delhi (Delhi High Court) has released the skill test admit card for recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Group C). Candidates who have qualified in the mains exam can download their admit cards through the official website of Delhi High Court.i.e. highcourtdelhi.nic.in.

The English typing test for Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Group C) is scheduled to be held from 19th – 27th March 2022. The admit card for the same have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Group C) Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Delhi High Court JJA Admit Card?

Visit the official website of highcourtdelhi.nic.in. Click on the link that reads 'Download Admit Card for Stage-III, i.e. English Typing Test on Computer of Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Open) Examination-2020' under Public Notice. Then, A PDF will be opened. Click on the link given in the PDF. Then, it will redirect you to a new page. Now, enter Online Application No, Date of Birth, email id and click on submit button. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Delhi High Court Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Delhi High Court Admit Card 2022

Delhi High Court JJA Skill Test Details

Typing Test of ten (10) minutes duration will be conducted on computers to assess candidates' minimum speed of 35 words per minute in English Typing on Computer. The criterion of 'characters with space' for calculating the typing speed will be adopted. A total number of mistakes permissible would be 3% of the total words typed, which figure I number will be round off to '.05' in case of 0.01 to 0.49 and to '1.0' in the cast: of0.51 to 0.99. All the successful I qualified candidates of Stage - III, i.e., English Typing Test will be called for the next stage of the Examination, Le., Stage - IV Interview.

Those who will be qualified in the skill test will be called for interview. Minimum Passing Marks for General Category candidates will be 12.5 Marks and for Reserved Category candidates (including PwD & Ex-servicemen) will be 11 Marks.