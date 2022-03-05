Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Mains Result 2022 (OUT): Download @delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Mains Result 2022 has been released on delhihighcourt.nic.in. Checklist of selected candidates here.

Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Mains Result 2022: High Court of Delhi (Delhi High Court) has released the mains result for the Post of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer Recruitment 2020. Candidates who appeared in the JJA/Restorer Mains Exam 2020 can download the list of selected candidates from the official website of Delhi High Court.i.e.delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Mains 2020 Exam was held on 19 September 2021 at various exam centers. Candidates can download Delhi High Court Mains Result following the easy steps given below.

Those who have successfully qualified in the mains exam shall be called to take Stage - III (Qualifying Stage): English Typing

Test of ten (10) Minutes' duration, which will be conducted on Computers to assess candidate's minimum speed of 35 words per minute in English Typing on Computer.

According to the notice, stage 3 ( English Typing Test) will be held very shortly, preferably in March 2022 itself. However, for exact dates, the candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of this Court.

How to Download Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Mains Result 2022?

Visit the official website of Delhi High Court.i.e.delhihighcourt.nic.in. Click on the 'Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Mains Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. Click on the notification link that reads 'ROLL NO. WISE COMPLETE RESULT OF STAGE - II: MAIN (DESCRIPTIVE) EXAMINATION OF ENGLISH LANGUAGE OF JUNIOR JUDICIAL ASSISTANT / RESTORER (OPEN) EXAMination'. A PDF will be opened. Download Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Mains Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 132 vacancies. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination (OMR based Objective Type), Main (Descriptive) Examination, English Typing Test, and Interview.

Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Stage 3 (Qualifying Stage)

All the successful I qualified candidates of Stage - III, i.e., English Typing Test will be called for the next stage of the Examination, Le., Stage - IV Interview.