Delhi High Court Interview Letter 2020 Released for Delhi Judicial Service @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

Delhi High Court Interview Letter 2020: Delhi High Court has released the Interview Letter for the Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Interview round for the Delhi Judicial Service Viva Voce round can download their Interview Letter available on the official website of Delhi High Court-delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court has uploaded the link to download the Interview Letter for the Viva Voce round Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019-20. Candidates who have to appear for the Viva Voce round for the Judicial Service Exam can download their Admit Card.

In a bid to download the Interview Letter for the Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019-20, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including their Roll No/Date of Birth and Email-ID on the official website of Delhi High Court.

All such candidates who have provisionally selected for the Interview round for the Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019-20 can check the short notification regarding the downloading of Interview Letter on the official website of Delhi High Court. You can download the Delhi High Court Interview Letter 2020 also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for Delhi High Court Interview Letter 2020 for Delhi Judicial Service





How to Download: Delhi High Court Interview Letter 2020 for Delhi Judicial Service