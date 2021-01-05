Delhi Police MTS Result 2017: Offer Letter Allotted, Training Commencing from 10 Jan, Check List of Select of Documents need to carry

Delhi Police MTS Result 2017: Delhi Police has allotted the call letter of appointment for Delhi Police MTS Recruitment 2017 by Post. The candidates provisionally selected for the various trades of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police-2017 are advised to report at Recruitment Cell, New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi-110009 on the scheduled date & time.

According to the notice, the recruitment board has already sent the Offer of Appointment through post. The basic training for the appointment will be commencing from 10 January 2020. All candidates are advised to carry their call letters along with the following documents.

Matriculation (10th Pass) certificate or ITI certificate in the Trade and above.

OBC Certificate on the prescribed format (as mentioned in the advertisement issued by the competent authority). - for OBC candidates only.

SC Certificate issued by the competent authority. - for SC candidates only.

ST Certificate issued by the competent authority. - for ST candidates only.

No Objection Certificate (N.O.C.) already obtained before the submission of Application Form from the Department, in case the candidate already working with Government Department.

Resignation/Discharge letter from the Department, in case the candidate is working with Government Department.

Discharge Book (for Ex-Servicemen candidates only).

Pension Payment Order (P.P.O.) - for Ex-Servicemen candidates only.

A person with Disability Certificate (PwD) – for PwD candidates only.

Certificate of Character.

Undertaking (Form will be given at the time of issue of Offer of Appointment letter).

04 coloured passport size photographs (without attested).

01 set of self-attested photo-copies of all Educational Certificates, Resignation Order, Discharge Book,

Pension Payment Order (PPO) & PwD Certificate etc. And 03 sets of Caste Certificate

Agreement Form/Bond (F-81) will be given at the time of Offer of Appointment letters and the candidate shall submit the Agreement Bond duly attested by 1st Class Magistrate, at the time of joining basic training at Police Training Centre.

Download Delhi Police MTS Result 2017 Select List

This drive was done to recruit 707 vacancies in different departments including the post of Cook, Water Carrier, Safai Karamchari, Mochi, Dhobi, Tailor, Daftri, Mali, Barber and Carpenter.