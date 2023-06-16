Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Recruitment 2023 for Trainee Posts, Download Notice at dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is hiring for Trainee Posts. Check Salary, Educational Qualification, Application Process and Other Details.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Recruitment 2023: DPCC, Delhi has issued a notice for Trainees. Graduates of engineering and law are eligible to apply for DPCC Recruitment 2023. Candidates who are interested to apply for DPCC Trainee Recruitment 2023 can submit their application by post.

More details on DPCC Jobs 2023 such as eligibility, selection process, and other details in the article below:

Delhi Pollution Control Committee Stipend Recruitment 2023

The candidates can check the year-wise salary details below:

1st year - Rs. 25000/-

2nd Year - Rs. 25,500/-

3rd Year - Rs. 28,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should hold B.Tech Degree in Civil/Environmental Science/Chemistry with the first division on full-time regular basis from recognized university/institution OR

MCA/B.Tech in Computer Science with the first division on full-time regular basis from recognized university/institution

Degree in Law (LLB) with first division on full time regular basis from recognized university/institution

How to Submit DPCC Application Form ?

The eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website (https://www.dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in) and send the same to Administrative Officer, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, 6th, Floor ISBT Building, Kashmere Gate, Delhi – 110 006.