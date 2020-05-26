Department of Revenue Recruitment 2020 for Professional Graduates and Accountant Posts

Department of Revenue Recruitment 2020: Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Government of Punjab has published the recruitment notification for the post of Professional Graduate and Accountant at State Head Office under the State Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on its official website revenue.punjab.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of submission of Offline Application - 15 June 2020

Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Vacancy Details

Professional Graduate - 24 Posts

Accountant - 1 Posts

Salary:

Professional Graduate - Rs 50,000

Accountant - Rs. 35,000

Eligibility Criteria for Professional Graduates and Accountant Job

Educational Qualification:

Professional Graduate - Graduation in Engineering or MBA or MCA or Master’s Degree in any discipline, including but not limited to geography, mathematics, or statistics, from a recognized institute/university

Accountant - B.Com with 50% marks working knowledge of accounting and tally software

Age Limit:

Between 25 years and 37 years as on 01 April 2020.

How to apply for Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Professional Graduates and Accountant Posts 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit their application along with necessary documents and Demand Draft of Rs. 800/- in case of General Category and Rs. 300/- for SC’s in favour of Director, Disaster Management payable at Chandigarh on or before 15 June 2020. The application should be addressed at “Director, Disaster Management, Punjab, Room No. 3, Third Floor, Punjab Civil Secretariat Building, Sector - 1, Chandigarh” .

Department of Revenue Recruitment Notification PDF 2020 for Professional Graduates and Accountant Posts

