DESGPC Recrutment 2021 for PRT, TGT and Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @desgpc.org

DESGPC Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Education, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DESGPC), Patiala has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Professor, PGT and TGT Posts. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before the last date on desgpc.org.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application for Assistant Professor Posts - 20 April 2021

Last Date of Application PRT, TGT Posts - 12 April 2021

DESGPC Vacancy Details

Colleges Affiliated to Punjab University, Patiala - 120 Colleges Affiliated to Punjab University, Chandigarh - 86 Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra - 13 Guru Nanak Dev University, Amristar - 91 Sahibzada Fateh Singh Public School, Guru ka Bagh, Amritsar - Commerce PGT -01 Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Maluka, Bathinda - Chemistry PGT-01, Biology PGT -01 Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Public School, Nadala - Mathematics PGT-01, Physical Education TGT-01, Science TGT-01 Sahibzada Jujhar Singh Public School, Kot Dharmoo, Mansa - Music -01, Science TGT -01, Political Science PGT -01 Sant Mohan Singh Matwala Public School, Tilokewala, Sirsa - Physical Education TGT-01, Mathematics TGT-01 Sant Harchand Singh Longowal Public School, Sherpur, Sangrur - English TGT-01, Science TGT-01 Bhai Maha Singh Khalsa Public School, Jalalabad - Mathematics PGT -01, Music TGT -01 Guru Teg Bahadur Public School, Chajli, Sangrur - Science -01 Guru Teg Bahadur Public School, Kaithal - Math PGT-01, Science TGT-02, English TGT-01, Music TGT -01 Sahibzada Ajit Singh Public School, Ladhewal - English TGT -02, Science TGT -01, Physical Education PGT -01, Music TGT -01 Sant Baba Fateh Singh Public School, Ballo -Badiala, Bathinda - English TGT-01, Science TGT-01 Dashmesh Public School, Gurplah Sahib, Una - Science TGT-01, Hindi TGT -01 Bhai Nand Lal Public School, Shri Anandpur Sahib - English TGT -02, English PGT -01, Physical Education TGT -01, Sociology PGT -01, General PRT-03, Science TGT -01, Biology PGT-01, Fine Arts-01 Maharaja Ranjit Singh Public School, Tarntaran - Math PGT-01, Chemistry PGT-01 Baba Ajay Singh Khalsa Public School, Gurdas Nangal, Gurdaspur - Math TGT -01 Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Khalsa Public School, Shri Hargobindpur - Science TGT -01 School Name: Shri Guru Ramdas Public School, Sultanwind Road - English TGT -01 Bibi Rajni Sr. Secondary School, Patti - English TGT -01, Science TGT -01 Mata Damodari Khalsa Kania Sr. Sec. School, Daroli Bhai, Moga - Math PGT-01, Physics PGT -01, Biology PGT-01, Sociology-01 Baba Ajapal Singh Khalsa High School, Nabha - Physical Education TGT -01 Khalsa Sr. Sec. School, Beer Sahib, Thattha, TarnTaran - Sociology PGT -01 Maharaja Ranjit Singh Public School, Rattoke - Physical Education TGT -01 Baba Budha Ji Public Sr. Sec. School, Beer Sahib, Thattha - Physics PGT -01, Chemistry PGT-01, Commerce PGT-01 Mata Gujri Public School, Theri Sahib, Shri Muktsar Sahib - Fine Arts TGT -01, Physical Education TGT -01

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, TGT and Assistant Professor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduation/ Postgraduation/ B.ED from a recognized university

How to Apply for DESGPC Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online on official website on or before the last date.

DESGPC Assistant Professor Notification Download



DESGPC Teacher Notification Download

DESGPC Online Application Link