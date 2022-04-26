DFCCIL CBAT Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Executive (Operations & BD) Post @dfccil.com, Check Process to Download

DFCCIL has released the admit card for the post of Executive (Operations & BD) on its official website-dfccil.com. Check process to download.

DFCCIL CBAT Admit Card 2022: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the admit card for the post of Executive (Operations & BD) on its official website. The Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the post of Executive (Operations & BD) is scheduled on 29.04.2022.

All such candidates who have to appear in the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the above post can download their Admit Card from the official website-dfccil.com.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the link available on the official website.

The candidates will get all the details regarding the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)on the Admit Card downloaded from the official website. Candidates are advised to verify carefully the details of exam city, centre name, address, date and timings of exam, reporting time, instructions etc. in the e-admit card before proceeding to the respective centre for the exam.

The candidate will have to bring one of the Photo Identification Cards in original as issued by Govt. of India viz. Voter Identity Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, Aadhaar Card, etc. along with E-Admit Card.

You can download the DFCCIL CBAT Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download DFCCIL CBAT Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website-dfccil.com Go to the home page and click on the link-Notice for e-admit card and facilitation centre for re-conduct of CBAT against Advt No.04/2021. You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to provide your login credentials. Download and save the DFCCIL CBAT Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

You can download the DFCCIL CBAT Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.