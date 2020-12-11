DGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2020 Release Date Out @dgvcl.com: Check Jr Assistant and JE Exam from 30 Dec

DGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2020: Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) has released the dates of admit card and computer based test for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical / IT / Civil) and Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) on its official website -dgvcl.com. As per DGVCL website, the exam is scheduled to be held on 30 December 2020, 31 December 2020 and from 05 January 2021 to 06 January 2021 and DGVCL Admit Card 2020 will be uploaded between 13 and 15 December 2020 on official website. The candidates will be intimated about DGVCL Admit Card Download information through SMS.

All Candidates are requested to be in touch with the official website www.dgvcl.com for updates regarding DGVCL Jr Assistant Admit Card 2020 and DGVCL JE Admit Card 2020.

DGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Exam Pattern:

The exam will have 100 multiple-choice questions of 100 marks. There will be negative marking of 1/4th mark for each wrong answer.

DGVCL Jr Assistant Exam Pattern:

Subject Weightage General Knowledge 10% English Language 20% Maths & General Science 15% Analytic & Logical Reasoning 15% Computer knowledge 20% Gujarati Language 20%

DGVCL Jr Engineer Exam Pattern:

Subject Weightage General Knowledge 10% English Language 10% Electrical/IT Engineering 60% Computer knowledge 10% Gujarati Language 10%

As per GSO-3, the minimum eligibility cut off marks for selection will be 50 and above marks for unreserved candidates and 45 and above for reserved candidates. However, the selection will be made purely on the basis of merit considering available vacancies and reservation rules.

DGVCL had invited applications for recruitment of 482 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) from 26 December 2019 to 15 January 2020 and for the recruitment of 74 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) from 02 January to 22 January 2020.