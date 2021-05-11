DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and other Posts @wbhealth.gov.in

District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Burdwan Job Notification 2021: District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Burdwan has invited applications for the 41 posts of Staff Nurse, GDMO, Critical Care Technician and other posts under the ongoing pandemic situation of COVID-19 wave. Eligible and interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 17 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS, B.Sc Nursing/GNM/Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Burdwan Job Notification 2021.

Notification Details for DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Memon No: BMC/1077

Date: 10.05.2021

Important Date for DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 17 May 2021

Vacancy Details for DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification:

General Duty Medical Officer: 06

Specialist Doctor -06

Medicine

Anaesthesia

Respiratory Medicine

Staff Nurse-25

Critical Care Technician-04

Eligibility Criteria for DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

General Duty Medical Officer: MBBS and MD in relevant subject from any recognized University under NMC (MCI)

Specialist Doctor -MBBS from any recognized University under NMC (MCI)

Staff Nurse-GNM or B.Sc (Nursing) from any recognized University under WBNC/INC.

Critical Care Technician-Diploma in Critical Care Technology from any recognized University.



How to Download: DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification

Visit the official website of West Bengal Health Department i.e. wbhealth.gov.in/pages/career

Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link List " Notice for Walk in Interview for Contractual Engagement of different posts " given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Notification.

Candidates should take print out of the PDF and save a copy for future reference.



DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 17 May 2021 at the venue mentioned in the notification. Check the notification for details in this regards.