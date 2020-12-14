DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for GDMO and Medical Officer Posts, Salary upto 40,000/

DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Jhargram has invited applications for recruitment to the post of GDMO and Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 December 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 11 December 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 December 2020
DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- GDMO - 9 Posts
- Medical Officer - 2 Post
- Psychiatric Nurse / Community Nurse - 1 Post
- Accounts Assistant (DPMU) - 1 Post
- PEER SUPPORT (Under NVHCP Programme) - 1 Post
- Staff Nurse (NUHM) - 2 Posts
- Staff Nurse RcH (cH) - 1 Post
- Laboratory Technician (Blood Bank) - 3 Posts
- Technical Supervisor (Blood Bank) - 2 Posts
- Nutritionist (for NRC)- 1 Post
- District Programme Associate (RBSK}- 1 Post
- Lab Technician (NUHM)- 1 Post
- Lab Technician (NrEP)- 1 Post
DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- GDMO: MBBS degree from an MCI recognized institute with one year compulsory lnternship. (Registered under West Bengal Medical Council).
- Medical Officer: MBBS degree WBMC/IMC (Registered under West Bengal Medical Council).
- Psychiatric Nurse: B.Sc. in Psychiatric Nursing / M.Sc. in Psychiatric Nursing / DPN.
- Community Nurse: GNM from any institution recognized by Nursing Council of India or West Bengal Nursing Council with 01-month training in Psychiatric nursing from any recognized institution.
DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- GDMO, Medical Officer - 62 years
- Psychiatric Nurse - 40 years
DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020 Salary
- GDMO, Medical Officer - Rs. 40,000/- Per Month
- Psychiatric Nurse - Rs. 25,000/- Per Month
- Community Nurse - Rs. 15,000/- Per Month
How to apply for DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 24 December 2020. The candidates are required to take a printout of the hard copy of the application and submit to the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Jhargram, P.O- Raghunathpur, (Jhargram District Hospital Complex), Jhargram, PIN- 721507 within 28'h December/ 2020 up-to 5.00 PM positively by Registered/Speed Post only. No Application will be accepted without the submission of the required Demand Draft.