DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for GDMO and Medical Officer Posts, Salary upto 40,000/

DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Jhargram has invited applications for recruitment to the post of GDMO and Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 24 December 2020

DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

GDMO - 9 Posts

Medical Officer - 2 Post

Psychiatric Nurse / Community Nurse - 1 Post

Accounts Assistant (DPMU) - 1 Post

PEER SUPPORT (Under NVHCP Programme) - 1 Post

Staff Nurse (NUHM) - 2 Posts

Staff Nurse RcH (cH) - 1 Post

Laboratory Technician (Blood Bank) - 3 Posts

Technical Supervisor (Blood Bank) - 2 Posts

Nutritionist (for NRC)- 1 Post

District Programme Associate (RBSK}- 1 Post

Lab Technician (NUHM)- 1 Post

Lab Technician (NrEP)- 1 Post

DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

GDMO: MBBS degree from an MCI recognized institute with one year compulsory lnternship. (Registered under West Bengal Medical Council).

Medical Officer: MBBS degree WBMC/IMC (Registered under West Bengal Medical Council).

Psychiatric Nurse: B.Sc. in Psychiatric Nursing / M.Sc. in Psychiatric Nursing / DPN.

Community Nurse: GNM from any institution recognized by Nursing Council of India or West Bengal Nursing Council with 01-month training in Psychiatric nursing from any recognized institution.

DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

GDMO, Medical Officer - 62 years

Psychiatric Nurse - 40 years

DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020 Salary

GDMO, Medical Officer - Rs. 40,000/- Per Month

Psychiatric Nurse - Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Community Nurse - Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

How to apply for DHFWS Jhargram Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 24 December 2020. The candidates are required to take a printout of the hard copy of the application and submit to the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Jhargram, P.O- Raghunathpur, (Jhargram District Hospital Complex), Jhargram, PIN- 721507 within 28'h December/ 2020 up-to 5.00 PM positively by Registered/Speed Post only. No Application will be accepted without the submission of the required Demand Draft.