DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020 for Medical Technologist Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Walk-in on Oct 14

DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020 Notification: District Health and Family Samity (DHFWS) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Medical Technologist in Critical Care Unit. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 14 October 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification i.e. Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination or it's equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology with additional certificates can apply for DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020.

Applying candidates should note that selection for DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020 will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview.



Notification details for DHFWS North 24 Parganas Medical Technologist Recruitment 2020:

Memon No: CMOH-N 24 Pgs/NHM/3463

Date: 01/10/2020

Important Dates for DHFWS North 24 Parganas Medical Technologist Recruitment 2020:

Date of walk-in-interview: 14 October 2020

Vacancy Details for DHFWS North 24 Parganas Medical Technologist Recruitment 2020:

Medical Technologist-14 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for DHFWS North 24 Parganas Medical Technologist Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Passed Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination or it's equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

A two year diploma in Critical Care Technology from State Medical Faculty, West Bengal or Bachelor in Critical Care Technology from any recognized University.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for DHFWS North 24 Parganas Medical Technologist Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Interview on 14 October 2020 personally at the venue-Auditorium Hall, Nursing Training School, Barasat District Hospital Campus, North 24 Paraganas, PIN 700124 with the documents as mentioned in the notification. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.