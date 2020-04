DHFWS Panchkula Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Public Health Manager, Bilogist & Other Posts, Details Here

DHFWS Panchkula Recruitment 2020: District Health and Family Welfare Society, Panchkula, Haryana has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Public Health Manager, Biologist & Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 7 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 7 April 2020

DHFWS Panchkula Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Public Health Manager - 3 Posts

Biologist - 1 Post

Health Inspector - 1 Post

Microbiologist - 1 Post

DHFWS Panchkula Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Public Health Manager - MD in CHA/Hospital Management/Community Medicine

Master/Diploma/Degree in CHA/Hospital MBA in Health Management.

Microbiologist - Candidate should have Post Graduate. i.e. MD in relevant subject from a recognized University.

DHFWS Panchkula Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Public Health Manager, Microbiologist - Rs. 80, 000/-

Biologist - Rs. 60, 000/-

Health Inspector - Rs. 40, 000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Application Form

Official Website

DHFWS Panchkula Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 7 April 2020 in the office of Civil Surgeon, A- Block, 5th Floor, premises of Civil Hospital, Sector-06, Panchkula along with the documents.

