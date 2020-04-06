MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 for 51 Dy Executive Engineer Posts, Last Date Extended, Apply @mahadiscom.in

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM) had published the recruitment to the post of Deputy Executive Engineer against advertisement number 04/2020 in the month of March 2020. The last date of application was 04 April 2020. Now, the organisation has decided to re-open the online application link for MAHDISCOM Deputy Executive Engineer Recruitment 2020 due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

As per the notice issued by MAHADISCOM “In view of the prevailing situation and lockdown in India/ Maharashtra for preventing the spread of COVID-19, some of the candidates may not have been able to apply/submit their online application.Therefore, it is decided that, the URL link for submission of online application will be activated once again, on company’s website, in due course of time, once this COVID-19 phase will over,so that such candidates who have not been able to apply earlier are able to do so.The link will remain active for sufficient days and the same will be published on website of the Company”

Notification Details

Notification Details – 04/2020

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 04 April 2020 (Extended)

MAHADISCOM Vacancy Details

Deputy Executive Engineer (Dist.) - 51 Posts

Salary:

Deputy Executive Engineer (Dist.) - Rs. 61830-2515-74405-2730-139925

Eligibility Criteria for Dy Executive Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering

3 years post qualification in Power Distribution

Age Limit:

35 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Process for Dy Executive Engineer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of online test ans interview

How to Apply for MAHADISCOM Dy Executive Engineer Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through MAHADISCOM's website http://www.mahadiscom.in.

Application Fee:

Open / Applied Against Open Category – : Rs.500/- + 18 % GST+ Transaction Charges

Reserved Category : Rs.250/- + 18 % GST + Transaction Charges

MAHADISCOM Recruitment Notification PDF

MAHADISCOM Dy Executive Engineer Addendum

MAHADISCOM Online Application Link