Punjab National Bank PNB Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Officer Posts

Punjab National Bank PNB Recruitment 2020: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for the post of Chief Risk Officer on contractual basis in Delhi. Interested candidates can apply for Punjab National Bank (PNB) Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 24 April 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date for Receipt of Application: 24 April 2020

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Vacancy Details

Chief Risk Officer - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Chief Risk Officer Job

Educational Qualification:

Graduate degree with- (1) Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals, or (2) Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute.

Experience:

Experience with a Bank (India/ Abroad) / Financial Institution with substantial exposure to Credit Risk, Market risk, Operational Risk, Liquidity Risk, Interest Rate Risk, other pillar II risks and risks emanating at and from overseas operations and group entities. Exposure to Analytics will be an added advantage.

Age Limit:

45 to 55 Years

How to Apply Punjab National Bank PNB Chief Risk Officer Posts 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Punjab National Bank (PNB) Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format and send it by Speed post/Registered post along with all the relevant self attested supporting documents in the envelope super-scribed “Application for the post of Chief Risk Officer (CRO)” to “General Manager-HRD Punjab National Bank Human Resource Management Division 1 st floor, West Wing, Corporate Office Sector 10, Dwarka NEW DELHI -110075” on or before 24 April 2020. Applicants can log-on to our website www.pnbindia.in link <Recruitment> and download the prescribed application form.

Application Fee:

Application fee is Rs. 1000/- payable by way of Draft drawn on any Nationalized/scheduled Bank drawn in favor of “Punjab National Bank- Recruitment of CRO” and payable at New Delhi.

Punjab National Bank PNB Chief Risk Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

Punjab National Bank PNB Chief Risk Officer Corrigendum

Punjab National Bank PNB Chief Risk Officer Application Form